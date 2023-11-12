'The Uncancellable Billionaire' Prepares For Starship Rocket Launch As Soon As Next Week

On Friday evening, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, announced that its Starship rocket, the most powerful ever constructed and currently under the scrutiny of the US Fish & Wildlife Service, is preparing for a possible launch next Thursday.

"Starship preparing to launch as early as November 17, pending final regulatory approval," SpaceX wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Musk quoted the post, saying, "Assuming regulatory approval."

This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration recently concluded a safety review focused on potential public health and property impacts. The FAA's report is part of a more comprehensive assessment required before the next launch. Currently, the Fish & Wildlife Service is still conducting an Endangered Species Act of 1973 review of the launch.

There have been mounting concerns that the US government has weaponized federal agencies against the billionaire under the Biden administration.

The upcoming launch is scheduled to occur at SpaceX's Starbase facility located in Boca Chica, Texas. It would be the second launch, following Startship's maiden flight on April 20 that failed to reach orbit.

Musk has been more optimistic about the second flight. In a recent interview, he said, "We think it will work, but we aren't sure if it will work."