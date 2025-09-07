Undersea Cable Cuts Kill Internet To Parts Of Asia, Mideast

Undersea internet cables in the Red Sea have been cut, disrupting internet access to parts of Asia and the Middle East. The cause of the cuts weren't immediately clear, though China does have a shiny new deep-sea cable cutter (which we're sure a bunch of countries have too).

Associated Press (via NBC) seems to think ('there has been concern') that Houthi rebels from Yemen have been targeting the cables, which sounds absurd - though parts of the red sea are only as deep at 100m (330 ft).

While the Houthis might not have submarines, undersea robots, or the ability to hit the deepest parts of the Red Sea, it’s possible to inflict damage on subsea cables without the backing of a major navy. In March 2013, three divers were arrested by the Egyptian Navy off the coast of Alexandria after cutting the SeaMeWe-4 cable by detonating underwater explosives. Internet speeds reportedly fell around 60 percent after the incident. A motive wasn’t revealed and it’s unclear if they were charged and/or sentenced for the damage. In 2007, it was reported that police had seized more than 500km of telecom cable taken by fishing vessels to sell for scrap – including an 11km segment identified as belonging to the SeaMeWe-3 cable. -Data Center Dynamics

So, who knows - but AP (deep state) spends considerable ink on the Houthis

Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. AP

Undersea cables are a major component of the internet, along with satellite connections and land-based cables, with internet providers having multiple access points through which to reroute traffic if necessary.

According to Microsoft, the Mideast "may experience increased latency due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea," though it did not elaborate.

According to internet monitor NetKBlocks, a "series of subsea cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in multiple countries," which is says includes India and Pakistan. It blamed "failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

In August of 2022, the 'Saudi Vision Cable' was laid near Jeddah.The Vision Cable spans 1,160km connecting Jeddah, Yanbu, Dibba and Haql, the major subsea hubs in Red Sea cities of Saudi Arabia, according to Submarine Cable Networks.

Beyond that, the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable (say that three times fast) is operated by Tata Communications - part of the Indian conglomerate, while the India-Middle East-Western Europe cable is operated by another consortium overseen by Alcatel-Lucent.

Pakistan Telecommunications Co. Ltd., a telecommunication giant in that country, noted that the cuts had taken place in a statement on Saturday. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the disruption and authorities there did not respond to a request for comment. In the United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, internet users on the country’s state-owned Du and Etisalat networks complained of slower internet speeds. The government did not immediately acknowledge the disruption. -AP

Subsea cables can be cut by anchors dropped from ships, on purpose or otherwise. Repairs can take weeks, as a ship and crew must be dispatched to locate and repair the damaged cable.

