Unitree Unveils Real-Life Transformer Robot. Only Costs $650,000

Chinese robotics firm Unitree, known for its robot dogs and humanoids, has unveiled a production-ready "manned mecha": a large robotic machine piloted by a human.

Unitree wrote on X that the manned mecha costs $650,000 and weighs as much as a car. The bipedal mecha is piloted by a human operator who sits in its belly.

The machine looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. And it tranforms into a giant robo-dog.

Chinese media outlet Global Times reported that Unitree Robotics CEO Wang Xingxing piloted the bipedal mecha in the promotional video, calling it the "world's first production-ready manned mecha."

"The application scenarios for Unitree's products are mainly aimed at changing the way we work. For example, our robots can be used in high-risk and harsh environments," said Huang Jiawei, a marketing staff member at Unitree.

Jiawei continued, "At this stage, our B2 and A2 quadruped robots are already being applied in consumer and inspection scenarios. Through the use of robots, we hope to improve work efficiency and optimize the way people work."

"The product is still in its first generation at this stage, and there is indeed a lot of room for imagination," he said.

Unitree Unveils: GD01, A Manned Transformable Mecha, from $650,000 👏

The world's first production-ready manned mecha. It can transform. It's a civilian vehicle. It weighs ~500kg with you inside.

Please everyone be sure to use the robot in a Friendly and Safe manner. pic.twitter.com/xa6eNiRDdV — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) May 12, 2026

We can use our imagination. This robot will eventually be dual-use and end up on a modern battlefield.