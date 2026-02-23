US Dominates Global Data Center Population

Data centers power everything from streaming and cloud storage to the AI systems reshaping industries. When it comes to scale, one country stands far ahead.

The U.S. has 3,960 data centers in this dataset - more than the next 14 countries combined.

The map below, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, based on data from Data Center Map, counts operational facilities by country, from small cloud hubs to sprawling colocation campuses. While totals vary by methodology, the concentration of infrastructure in a few major economies is unmistakable.

U.S. Leads by a Wide Margin

With nearly four thousand data centers in this dataset, the U.S. is the world’s largest data center market.

Country Data Centers 🇺🇸 USA 3,960 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 498 🇩🇪 Germany 470 🇨🇳 China 365 🇫🇷 France 335 🇨🇦 Canada 285 🇮🇳 India 275 🇦🇺 Australia 268 🇯🇵 Japan 249 🇮🇹 Italy 206 🇧🇷 Brazil 198 🇪🇸 Spain 189 🇳🇱 The Netherlands 186 🇮🇩 Indonesia 184 🇷🇺 Russia 178 🇮🇪 Ireland 128 🇨🇭 Switzerland 113 🇸🇪 Sweden 110 🇲🇾 Malaysia 109 🇵🇱 Poland 97 🇫🇮 Finland 90 🇳🇴 Norway 87 🇰🇷 South Korea 86 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 85 🇩🇰 Denmark 81 🇹🇷 Turkey 76 🇨🇱 Chile 66 🇸🇬 Singapore 65 🇮🇱 Israel 65 🇷🇴 Romania 63 🇲🇽 Mexico 62 🇿🇦 South Africa 61 🇹🇭 Thailand 59 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 58 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 57 🇳🇿 New Zealand 57 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 54 🇦🇹 Austria 53 🇧🇪 Belgium 48 🇵🇹 Portugal 44 🇦🇷 Argentina 43 🇨🇴 Colombia 41 🇻🇳 Vietnam 41 🇺🇦 Ukraine 37 🇹🇼 Taiwan 37 🇵🇭 Philippines 36 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 31 🇵🇰 Pakistan 30 🇬🇷 Greece 25 🇱🇻 Latvia 24 🇳🇬 Nigeria 23 🇮🇷 Iran 20 🇸🇮 Slovenia 20 🇱🇹 Lithuania 19 🇰🇪 Kenya 19 🇨🇾 Cyprus 18 🇭🇺 Hungary 17 🇵🇦 Panama 17 🇴🇲 Oman 16 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 16 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 15 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 15 🇭🇷 Croatia 15 🇲🇦 Morocco 14 🇵🇪 Peru 14 🇷🇸 Serbia 13 🇪🇬 Egypt 13 🇸🇰 Slovakia 13 🇪🇪 Estonia 12 🇮🇸 Iceland 12 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 12 🇹🇿 Tanzania 11 🇶🇦 Qatar 11 🇦🇴 Angola 10 🇳🇵 Nepal 10 🇰🇭 Cambodia 10 🇲🇹 Malta 10 🇲🇺 Mauritius 10 🇺🇾 Uruguay 10 🇪🇨 Ecuador 9 🇬🇭 Ghana 8 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 8 🇯🇴 Jordan 8 🇧🇭 Bahrain 8 🇵🇾 Paraguay 7 🇬🇹 Guatemala 7 🇲🇳 Mongolia 7 🇸🇳 Senegal 7 🇲🇰 Macedonia 7 🇻🇪 Venezuela 7 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 7 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 6 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 6 🇲🇩 Moldova 6 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 6 🇲🇿 Mozambique 6 🇬🇮 Gibraltar 6 🇩🇿 Algeria 6 🇮🇲 Isle of Man 6 🇱🇾 Libya 6 🇧🇼 Botswana 5 🇧🇴 Bolivia 5 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 5 🇲🇲 Myanmar 5 🇷🇪 Reunion 5 🇰🇼 Kuwait 5 🇯🇪 Jersey 5 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 4 🇨🇩 DR Congo 4 🇺🇬 Uganda 4 🇹🇳 Tunisia 4 🇦🇱 Albania 4 🇭🇳 Honduras 4 🇬🇪 Georgia 4 🇧🇸 Bahamas 4 🇧🇳 Brunei 4 🇬🇺 Guam 3 🇸🇻 El Salvador 3 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 3 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 3 🇲🇬 Madagascar 3 🇲🇨 Monaco 3 🇩🇯 Djibouti 3 🇨🇼 Curacao 3 🇷🇼 Rwanda 3 🇿🇲 Zambia 3 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 3 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 3 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 3 🇧🇹 Bhutan 3 🇬🇬 Guernsey 3 🇲🇻 Maldives 3 🇦🇩 Andorra 3 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 3 🇦🇲 Armenia 2 🇳🇦 Namibia 2 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 2 🇧🇾 Belarus 2 🇹🇬 Togo 2 🇨🇲 Cameroon 2 🇯🇲 Jamaica 2 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 2 🇧🇲 Bermuda 2 🇱🇦 Laos 2 🇱🇧 Lebanon 2 🇸🇩 Sudan 2 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands 2 🇸🇷 Suriname 2 🇬🇱 Greenland 2 🇱🇸 Lesotho 2 🇾🇹 Mayotte 1 🇮🇶 Iraq 1 🇬🇾 Guyana 1 🇸🇾 Syria 1 🇲🇶 Martinique 1 🇬🇳 Guinea 1 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 1 🇲🇴 Macau 1 🇬🇫 French Guiana 1 🇲🇼 Malawi 1 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 1 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo 1 🇵🇸 Palestine 1 🇬🇦 Gabon 1 🇲🇱 Mali 1 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 1 🇸🇿 Eswatini 1 🇽🇰 Kosovo 1 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 1 🇸🇨 Seychelles 1 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 1 🇸🇴 Somalia 1 🇻🇮 US Virgin Islands 1

This U.S. dominance reflects heavy investment by major cloud providers and tech companies. Years of hyperscaler investment help explain why much of the world’s cloud and AI capacity is built in the country.

Some other industry estimates place the U.S. total above 5,000 facilities, reflecting differences in how data centers are defined and counted.

Europe’s Strong Presence

Europe represents the second-largest concentration of data centers globally. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France each have hundreds of data centers. These nations host key internet exchange points and serve as hubs for multinational cloud and IT services.

Other countries like the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden also maintain strong data center footprints.

Growing Markets in Asia and Beyond

Asia’s footprint is expanding rapidly, led by China, Japan, and India. Rising digital demand and cloud adoption are driving continued expansion across major Asian markets.

Emerging economies also appear on the list, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea. Meanwhile, smaller countries like Singapore and Hong Kong punch above their weight due to strategic connectivity and business-friendly environments.

