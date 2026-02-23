US Dominates Global Data Center Population
Data centers power everything from streaming and cloud storage to the AI systems reshaping industries. When it comes to scale, one country stands far ahead.
The U.S. has 3,960 data centers in this dataset - more than the next 14 countries combined.
The map below, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, based on data from Data Center Map, counts operational facilities by country, from small cloud hubs to sprawling colocation campuses. While totals vary by methodology, the concentration of infrastructure in a few major economies is unmistakable.
U.S. Leads by a Wide Margin
With nearly four thousand data centers in this dataset, the U.S. is the world’s largest data center market.
|Country
|Data Centers
|🇺🇸 USA
|3,960
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|498
|🇩🇪 Germany
|470
|🇨🇳 China
|365
|🇫🇷 France
|335
|🇨🇦 Canada
|285
|🇮🇳 India
|275
|🇦🇺 Australia
|268
|🇯🇵 Japan
|249
|🇮🇹 Italy
|206
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|198
|🇪🇸 Spain
|189
|🇳🇱 The Netherlands
|186
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|184
|🇷🇺 Russia
|178
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|128
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|113
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|110
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|109
|🇵🇱 Poland
|97
|🇫🇮 Finland
|90
|🇳🇴 Norway
|87
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|86
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|85
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|81
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|76
|🇨🇱 Chile
|66
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|65
|🇮🇱 Israel
|65
|🇷🇴 Romania
|63
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|62
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|61
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|59
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|58
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|57
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|57
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|54
|🇦🇹 Austria
|53
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|48
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|44
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|43
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|41
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|41
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|37
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|37
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|36
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|31
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|30
|🇬🇷 Greece
|25
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|24
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|23
|🇮🇷 Iran
|20
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|20
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|19
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|19
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|18
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|17
|🇵🇦 Panama
|17
|🇴🇲 Oman
|16
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|16
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|15
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|15
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|15
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|14
|🇵🇪 Peru
|14
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|13
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|13
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|13
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|12
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|12
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|12
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|11
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|11
|🇦🇴 Angola
|10
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|10
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|10
|🇲🇹 Malta
|10
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|10
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|10
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|9
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|8
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|8
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|8
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|8
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|7
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|7
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|7
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|7
|🇲🇰 Macedonia
|7
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|7
|🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
|7
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|6
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|6
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|6
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|6
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|6
|🇬🇮 Gibraltar
|6
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|6
|🇮🇲 Isle of Man
|6
|🇱🇾 Libya
|6
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|5
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|5
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|5
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|5
|🇷🇪 Reunion
|5
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|5
|🇯🇪 Jersey
|5
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|4
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|4
|🇨🇩 DR Congo
|4
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|4
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|4
|🇦🇱 Albania
|4
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|4
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|4
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|4
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|4
|🇬🇺 Guam
|3
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|3
|🇳🇨 New Caledonia
|3
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|3
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|3
|🇲🇨 Monaco
|3
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|3
|🇨🇼 Curacao
|3
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|3
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|3
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|3
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|3
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|3
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|3
|🇬🇬 Guernsey
|3
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|3
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|3
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|3
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|2
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|2
|🇵🇫 French Polynesia
|2
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|2
|🇹🇬 Togo
|2
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|2
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|2
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|2
|🇧🇲 Bermuda
|2
|🇱🇦 Laos
|2
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|2
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|2
|🇰🇾 Cayman Islands
|2
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|2
|🇬🇱 Greenland
|2
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|2
|🇾🇹 Mayotte
|1
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|1
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|1
|🇸🇾 Syria
|1
|🇲🇶 Martinique
|1
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|1
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|1
|🇲🇴 Macau
|1
|🇬🇫 French Guiana
|1
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|1
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|1
|🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo
|1
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|1
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|1
|🇲🇱 Mali
|1
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|1
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|1
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|1
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|1
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|1
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|1
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|1
|🇻🇮 US Virgin Islands
|1
This U.S. dominance reflects heavy investment by major cloud providers and tech companies. Years of hyperscaler investment help explain why much of the world’s cloud and AI capacity is built in the country.
Some other industry estimates place the U.S. total above 5,000 facilities, reflecting differences in how data centers are defined and counted.
Europe’s Strong Presence
Europe represents the second-largest concentration of data centers globally. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France each have hundreds of data centers. These nations host key internet exchange points and serve as hubs for multinational cloud and IT services.
Other countries like the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden also maintain strong data center footprints.
Growing Markets in Asia and Beyond
Asia’s footprint is expanding rapidly, led by China, Japan, and India. Rising digital demand and cloud adoption are driving continued expansion across major Asian markets.
Emerging economies also appear on the list, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea. Meanwhile, smaller countries like Singapore and Hong Kong punch above their weight due to strategic connectivity and business-friendly environments.
