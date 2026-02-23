print-icon
US Dominates Global Data Center Population

by Tyler Durden
Data centers power everything from streaming and cloud storage to the AI systems reshaping industries. When it comes to scale, one country stands far ahead.

The U.S. has 3,960 data centers in this dataset - more than the next 14 countries combined.

The map below, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, based on data from Data Center Map, counts operational facilities by country, from small cloud hubs to sprawling colocation campuses. While totals vary by methodology, the concentration of infrastructure in a few major economies is unmistakable.

U.S. Leads by a Wide Margin

With nearly four thousand data centers in this dataset, the U.S. is the world’s largest data center market.

CountryData Centers
🇺🇸 USA3,960
🇬🇧 United Kingdom498
🇩🇪 Germany470
🇨🇳 China365
🇫🇷 France335
🇨🇦 Canada285
🇮🇳 India275
🇦🇺 Australia268
🇯🇵 Japan249
🇮🇹 Italy206
🇧🇷 Brazil198
🇪🇸 Spain189
🇳🇱 The Netherlands186
🇮🇩 Indonesia184
🇷🇺 Russia178
🇮🇪 Ireland128
🇨🇭 Switzerland113
🇸🇪 Sweden110
🇲🇾 Malaysia109
🇵🇱 Poland97
🇫🇮 Finland90
🇳🇴 Norway87
🇰🇷 South Korea86
🇭🇰 Hong Kong85
🇩🇰 Denmark81
🇹🇷 Turkey76
🇨🇱 Chile66
🇸🇬 Singapore65
🇮🇱 Israel65
🇷🇴 Romania63
🇲🇽 Mexico62
🇿🇦 South Africa61
🇹🇭 Thailand59
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia58
🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates57
🇳🇿 New Zealand57
🇨🇿 Czech Republic54
🇦🇹 Austria53
🇧🇪 Belgium48
🇵🇹 Portugal44
🇦🇷 Argentina43
🇨🇴 Colombia41
🇻🇳 Vietnam41
🇺🇦 Ukraine37
🇹🇼 Taiwan37
🇵🇭 Philippines36
🇧🇬 Bulgaria31
🇵🇰 Pakistan30
🇬🇷 Greece25
🇱🇻 Latvia24
🇳🇬 Nigeria23
🇮🇷 Iran20
🇸🇮 Slovenia20
🇱🇹 Lithuania19
🇰🇪 Kenya19
🇨🇾 Cyprus18
🇭🇺 Hungary17
🇵🇦 Panama17
🇴🇲 Oman16
🇱🇺 Luxembourg16
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan15
🇧🇩 Bangladesh15
🇭🇷 Croatia15
🇲🇦 Morocco14
🇵🇪 Peru14
🇷🇸 Serbia13
🇪🇬 Egypt13
🇸🇰 Slovakia13
🇪🇪 Estonia12
🇮🇸 Iceland12
🇨🇷 Costa Rica12
🇹🇿 Tanzania11
🇶🇦 Qatar11
🇦🇴 Angola10
🇳🇵 Nepal10
🇰🇭 Cambodia10
🇲🇹 Malta10
🇲🇺 Mauritius10
🇺🇾 Uruguay10
🇪🇨 Ecuador9
🇬🇭 Ghana8
🇵🇷 Puerto Rico8
🇯🇴 Jordan8
🇧🇭 Bahrain8
🇵🇾 Paraguay7
🇬🇹 Guatemala7
🇲🇳 Mongolia7
🇸🇳 Senegal7
🇲🇰 Macedonia7
🇻🇪 Venezuela7
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein7
🇪🇹 Ethiopia6
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan6
🇲🇩 Moldova6
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast6
🇲🇿 Mozambique6
🇬🇮 Gibraltar6
🇩🇿 Algeria6
🇮🇲 Isle of Man6
🇱🇾 Libya6
🇧🇼 Botswana5
🇧🇴 Bolivia5
🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago5
🇲🇲 Myanmar5
🇷🇪 Reunion5
🇰🇼 Kuwait5
🇯🇪 Jersey5
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina4
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka4
🇨🇩 DR Congo4
🇺🇬 Uganda4
🇹🇳 Tunisia4
🇦🇱 Albania4
🇭🇳 Honduras4
🇬🇪 Georgia4
🇧🇸 Bahamas4
🇧🇳 Brunei4
🇬🇺 Guam3
🇸🇻 El Salvador3
🇳🇨 New Caledonia3
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic3
🇲🇬 Madagascar3
🇲🇨 Monaco3
🇩🇯 Djibouti3
🇨🇼 Curacao3
🇷🇼 Rwanda3
🇿🇲 Zambia3
🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan3
🇳🇮 Nicaragua3
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan3
🇧🇹 Bhutan3
🇬🇬 Guernsey3
🇲🇻 Maldives3
🇦🇩 Andorra3
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe3
🇦🇲 Armenia2
🇳🇦 Namibia2
🇵🇫 French Polynesia2
🇧🇾 Belarus2
🇹🇬 Togo2
🇨🇲 Cameroon2
🇯🇲 Jamaica2
🇦🇫 Afghanistan2
🇧🇲 Bermuda2
🇱🇦 Laos2
🇱🇧 Lebanon2
🇸🇩 Sudan2
🇰🇾 Cayman Islands2
🇸🇷 Suriname2
🇬🇱 Greenland2
🇱🇸 Lesotho2
🇾🇹 Mayotte1
🇮🇶 Iraq1
🇬🇾 Guyana1
🇸🇾 Syria1
🇲🇶 Martinique1
🇬🇳 Guinea1
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso1
🇲🇴 Macau1
🇬🇫 French Guiana1
🇲🇼 Malawi1
🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea1
🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo1
🇵🇸 Palestine1
🇬🇦 Gabon1
🇲🇱 Mali1
🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea1
🇸🇿 Eswatini1
🇽🇰 Kosovo1
🇸🇧 Solomon Islands1
🇸🇨 Seychelles1
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone1
🇸🇴 Somalia1
🇻🇮 US Virgin Islands1

This U.S. dominance reflects heavy investment by major cloud providers and tech companies. Years of hyperscaler investment help explain why much of the world’s cloud and AI capacity is built in the country.

Some other industry estimates place the U.S. total above 5,000 facilities, reflecting differences in how data centers are defined and counted.

Europe’s Strong Presence

Europe represents the second-largest concentration of data centers globally. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France each have hundreds of data centers. These nations host key internet exchange points and serve as hubs for multinational cloud and IT services.

Other countries like the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden also maintain strong data center footprints.

Growing Markets in Asia and Beyond

Asia’s footprint is expanding rapidly, led by China, Japan, and India. Rising digital demand and cloud adoption are driving continued expansion across major Asian markets.

Emerging economies also appear on the list, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea. Meanwhile, smaller countries like Singapore and Hong Kong punch above their weight due to strategic connectivity and business-friendly environments.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Charted: The Jobs Most Exposed to Generative AI on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

