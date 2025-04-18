US Gov't: Katy Perry "Doesn't Meet FAA Astronaut Criteria"

The latest Blue Origin space mission sparked a wave of conspiracy theories on X this past week. However, one verifiable fact stands out: the all-female crew—some of whom are part of the Hollywood leftist cult—were technically not "astronauts."

"We just completed our 11th human spaceflight and the 31st flight of the New Shepard program. The astronaut crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez," Blue Origin wrote on X earlier last week.

Late Friday night, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed and dismissed the misinformation and disinformation circulated by Blue Origin and leftist MSM, stating:

The U.S. commercial space industry is an inspiring project which showcases American ingenuity and exceptionalism. But the last FAA guidelines under the Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program were clear: Crewmembers who travel into space must have "demonstrated activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety." The crew who flew to space this week on an automated flight by Blue Origin were brave and glam, but you cannot identify as an astronaut. They do not meet the FAA astronaut criteria.

Other conspiracy theories about the flight included:

Katy Perry didn’t go to space. Blue Origin barely scraped the Kármán line, then fell back to Earth. No orbit, no true microgravity—just a high-altitude joyride. It’s elite cosplay sold as heroism. Total media-driven fakery. Agree? pic.twitter.com/2m1XAJVrGE — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) April 16, 2025

Oh you mean this video?



Where the Hollywood girls open the Blue Origin capsule door, but then are told to shut it so Jeff Bezos can come pretend to open it with a tool?



Why would they lie about this? https://t.co/k5rybQZSXt pic.twitter.com/p0f1nNATkH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX rescued real astronauts stranded in space for nine months due to the Biden-Harris administration's dangerous political games.

PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months.



Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to @ElonMusk, @SpaceX, and @NASA! pic.twitter.com/r01hVWAC8S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

Leftist corporate media provided more airtime on fake celebrity astronauts than on properly covering real astronauts recently saved by SpaceX.

SpaceX has allowed the U.S. to lead the space race by years, yet the Democratic Party has waged war on everything Elon. Attacking companies vital to America's future in the 2030s has led some to question whether foreign adversaries like China influence leftist radicals.

Younger generations have shifted away from idolizing fake Hollywood toward looking up to engineers and pioneers poised to lead America into the 2030s and dominate the next frontier: space.