Vacuuming, Mopping, Mowing: The Household Robots Are Coming

According to data from Statista Market Insights, reported by Anna Fleck, global revenue of service robots for domestic tasks is set to nearly double from $13.5 billion in 2021 to $22.8 billion in 2027.

Meanwhile, the total number of consumer service robots worldwide will reach 39.7 million in 2025, rising to more than 50 million by 2027.

A consumer service robot here includes a robot designed for personal or household use, such as robot vacuum cleaners, robotic toys and even drones.

Population aging is one of the factors contributing to the need for more assistive robots, having led to the development of robotics solutions for elderly care, whether that’s for mobility assistance to help with daily tasks or as social robots for companionship.

This is the case in Japan, where strict labor laws and cultural acceptance of technology have created a good environment for the adoption of service robots in various industries, such as hospitality and retail.