Authored by Jijo Malayil via Interesting Engineering,

A humanoid robot demonstration has sparked safety concerns after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a Unitree G1 robot accidentally kicking a young child during a public event.

The robot, which was performing a roundhouse kick while wearing a blue clown wig, struck the child in the stomach, causing the youngster to double over in pain.

The incident has reignited debate over the safe deployment of advanced humanoid robots in crowded public settings, particularly as increasingly capable machines are showcased at exhibitions and entertainment events.

Jerk clown robot brutally kicks little boy in the stomach



The future is here, and apparently it's beefing with children pic.twitter.com/x2tKaWm6iK — RT (@RT_com) June 4, 2026

Last year, a viral experiment showed a humanoid robot overriding its safety restrictions and firing a BB gun at its owner during a role-play scenario.

Robot Safety Spotlight

A video circulating on social media has raised concerns about humanoid robot safety after a robot appeared to kick a child during a public demonstration in China's Xinjiang region.

The footage shows what is believed to be a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, wearing a blue wig, performing a roundhouse kick that struck a young child standing nearby. The child was hit in the stomach and appeared to be in pain after the impact. According to reports from Chinese media, the child was not seriously injured.

The incident has renewed discussion about the risks associated with deploying advanced humanoid robots in public environments. Modern humanoid robots are capable of performing complex movements, including martial arts demonstrations, athletic maneuvers, and other dynamic actions, often under remote or autonomous control, reports Futurism.

The Xinjiang incident is not the first reported case involving a humanoid robot and a human injury. Earlier this year, another Unitree G1 robot reportedly lost its balance during a public performance in China. After falling to the ground, the robot's uncontrolled limb movements struck a nearby man, causing a nose injury.

A viral experiment last year in the US raised concerns about AI robot safety after a humanoid robot named Max fired a BB gun at its owner during a role-play scenario. Although the robot initially refused requests to shoot, it complied after the command was framed as acting out a character. The incident highlighted how simple prompt changes can potentially bypass AI safety restrictions.

AI Liability Questions

As robots and AI systems become more capable and autonomous, the issue of accountability remains one of the biggest challenges facing the industry. When a robot causes injury, property damage, or other harm, determining responsibility is often far from straightforward. Questions arise over whether liability should rest with the software developers who designed the AI, the manufacturer that built the hardware, the operator overseeing the system, or the end user interacting with it.

The debate has become increasingly relevant as automation expands across transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and public spaces. Similar concerns have emerged in other technology sectors. Tesla has faced scrutiny over crashes involving its Autopilot driver-assistance system, prompting discussions about the balance between software performance and human supervision. Likewise, investigations into the Boeing 737 MAX accidents highlighted how flaws in automated systems can have far-reaching safety consequences, according to experts.

Governments and regulators are still working to establish legal frameworks that address these challenges. In the United States, liability generally falls on manufacturers or operators, depending on the circumstances. Meanwhile, European policymakers are developing AI-specific regulations aimed at clarifying responsibility and strengthening public trust in emerging technologies.

While some researchers have suggested granting advanced AI systems a form of legal status, most experts argue that accountability should remain with people and organizations. To address safety concerns, robotics companies are increasingly adopting transparency measures, insurance-backed deployments, and stricter safety standards.