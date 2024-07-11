Vision Pro's Success Hinges On Cheaper Version As Consumers Balk At $3,500 Price Tag

Apple's augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, costs $3,499 and was released earlier this year during a period of elevated consumer stress, which has only worsened by the month. There have been notable signs of mounting demand woes for the overpriced headset, and new estimates forecast dismal sales until a cheaper version debuts next year.

Bloomberg cites new estimates from market tracker IDC indicating Vision Pro sales have not cracked the 100,000 units per quarter mark since its release in February. IDC said the mixed-reality headset faces a 75% plunge in domestic sales this quarter.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook has said, "The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary," Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at TF International Securities, reported in April that Vision Pro production has been reduced to adapt to sliding demand.

This is the future and we are living in it.



Apple Vision Pro + Tesla Cybertruck



Video : quaintmushroom pic.twitter.com/YiUwOviPrH — MissFacto (@missfacto) February 27, 2024

Le Xuan Chiew, a Canalys analyst, said, "The Vision Pro's move to international markets is ahead of industry expectations and appears to be an attempt to drive sales amid lower-than-expected demand due to its niche use case and hefty price tag."

In late June, Vision Pro debuted across several international markets, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The headsets will become available in Europe and Australia on Friday.

Source: Bloomberg

"The unimpressive start has spurred a rethink among Apple's management, with the company planning a more budget-friendly version of the device," according to Bloomberg.

Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC, said headset sales are expected to double next year after a cheaper version arrives.

Recall our notes pointing out that no one wants overpriced Vision Pro:

What a flop for the world's most valuable company. The Silicon Valley execs actually thought they could sell goofy augmented reality headsets for thousands of dollars while failed Bidenomics crushed the vast majority of America's middle class.

And all the hype now is that Wall Street analysts believe consumers will be more compelled than ever to upgrade to the new iPhone 16 because of AI features. These corporate and Wall Street elites are not rooted in reality of inflation crushing working poor households.