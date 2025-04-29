Visualizing AI vs. Human Performance In Technical Tasks

The gap between human and machine reasoning is narrowing...and fast.

Over the past year, AI systems have continued to see rapid advancements, surpassing human performance in technical tasks where they previously fell short, such as advanced math and visual reasoning.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes AI systems’ performance relative to human baselines for eight AI benchmarks measuring tasks including:

Image classification Visual reasoning Medium-level reading comprehension English language understanding Multitask language understanding Competition-level mathematics PhD-level science questions Multimodal understanding and reasoning

An AI benchmark is a standardized test used to evaluate the performance and capabilities of AI systems on specific tasks.

AI Models Are Surpassing Humans in Technical Tasks

Below, we show how AI models have performed relative to the human baseline in various technical tasks in recent years.

Year Perfomance relative to the human baseline (100%) Task 2012 89.15% Image classification 2013 91.42% Image classification 2014 96.94% Image classification 2015 99.47% Image classification 2016 100.74% Image classification 2016 80.09% Visual reasoning 2017 101.37% Image classification 2017 82.35% Medium-level reading comprehension 2017 86.49% Visual reasoning 2018 102.85% Image classification 2018 96.23% Medium-level reading comprehension 2018 86.70% Visual reasoning 2019 103.75% Image classification 2019 36.08% Multitask language understanding 2019 103.27% Medium-level reading comprehension 2019 94.21% English language understanding 2019 90.67% Visual reasoning 2020 104.11% Image classification 2020 60.02% Multitask language understanding 2020 103.92% Medium-level reading comprehension 2020 99.44% English language understanding 2020 91.38% Visual reasoning 2021 104.34% Image classification 2021 7.67% Competition-level mathematics 2021 66.82% Multitask language understanding 2021 104.15% Medium-level reading comprehension 2021 101.56% English language understanding 2021 102.48% Visual reasoning 2022 103.98% Image classification 2022 57.56% Competition-level mathematics 2022 83.74% Multitask language understanding 2022 101.67% English language understanding 2022 104.36% Visual reasoning 2023 47.78% PhD-level science questions 2023 93.67% Competition-level mathematics 2023 96.21% Multitask language understanding 2023 71.91% Multimodal understanding and reasoning 2024 108.00% PhD-level science questions 2024 108.78% Competition-level mathematics 2024 102.78% Multitask language understanding 2024 94.67% Multimodal understanding and reasoning 2024 101.78% English language understanding

From ChatGPT to Gemini, many of the world’s leading AI models are surpassing the human baseline in a range of technical tasks.

The only task where AI systems still haven’t caught up to humans is multimodal understanding and reasoning, which involves processing and reasoning across multiple formats and disciplines, such as images, charts, and diagrams.

However, the gap is closing quickly.

In 2024, OpenAI’s o1 model scored 78.2% on MMMU, a benchmark that evaluates models on multi-discipline tasks demanding college-level subject knowledge.

This was just 4.4 percentage points below the human benchmark of 82.6%. The o1 model also has one of the lowest hallucination rates out of all AI models.

This was major jump from the end of 2023, where Google Gemini scored just 59.4%, highlighting the rapid improvement of AI performance in these technical tasks.

