Visualizing AI's Perceived Impact On Job Creation, By Country

With the popularization of artificial intelligence, more than half of Americans report using AI regularly. Along with the conveniences this technology provides, however, there is growing fear about machines transforming professions or even replacing workers.

In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti presents the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, asking people if they believe artificial intelligence will lead to many new jobs being created in their country.

Methodology: Ipsos surveyed 33 countries between Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 8, 2024. For this survey, Ipsos interviewed 23,721 adults aged 18 and older.

Chinese Are the Most Optimistic

The Chinese are the most optimistic about artificial intelligence creating new jobs in their country, while Hungarians are the least optimistic.

China’s AI sector has experienced exponential growth, supported by government initiatives. The country also leads in AI academic research, although the U.S. remains at the forefront of turning research into products.

Two other Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand, complete the top three on the list.

Rank Country Likely (%) Unlikely (%) 1 🇨🇳 China 77 20 2 🇮🇩 Indonesia 74 23 3 🇹🇭 Thailand 71 24 4 🇹🇷 Türkiye 67 27 5 🇲🇾 Malaysia 65 29 6 🇮🇳 India 58 31 7 🇸🇬 Singapore 57 32 8 🇿🇦 South Africa 52 42 9 🇲🇽 Mexico 47 44 10 🇧🇷 Brazil 46 44 11 🇵🇭 Philippines 43 51 12 🇮🇪 Ireland 40 47 13 🇨🇴 Colombia 40 49 14 🇵🇪 Peru 40 46 15 🇦🇺 Australia 38 49 16 🇦🇷 Argentina 38 48 17 🇪🇸 Spain 38 48 18 🇰🇷 South Korea 37 54 19 🇷🇴 Romania 37 54 20 🇳🇱 Netherlands 36 54 21 🇺🇸 United States 36 49 22 🇨🇱 Chile 34 53 23 🇨🇭 Switzerland 34 55 24 🇫🇷 France 33 56 25 🇯🇵 Japan 33 47 26 🇨🇦 Canada 33 52 27 🇸🇪 Sweden 33 54 28 🇬🇧 Great Britain 32 54 29 🇧🇪 Belgium 31 58 30 🇮🇹 Italy 30 58 31 🇵🇱 Poland 29 58 32 🇩🇪 Germany 29 59 33 🇭🇺 Hungary 24 65 🌍 Global Average 43 46

On the other hand, Europe dominates the list of countries that are less optimistic about AI’s impact on the labor market. Only 29% of people in Poland and Germany believe artificial intelligence will create many new jobs, while just 24% in Hungary think it is likely to happen.

If you enjoyed this topic, check out this graphic that visualizes the top 15 AI large language models with the lowest hallucination rates.