print-icon
print-icon

Visualizing AI's Perceived Impact On Job Creation, By Country

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

With the popularization of artificial intelligence, more than half of Americans report using AI regularly. Along with the conveniences this technology provides, however, there is growing fear about machines transforming professions or even replacing workers.

In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti presents the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, asking people if they believe artificial intelligence will lead to many new jobs being created in their country.

Methodology: Ipsos surveyed 33 countries between Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 8, 2024. For this survey, Ipsos interviewed 23,721 adults aged 18 and older.

Chinese Are the Most Optimistic

The Chinese are the most optimistic about artificial intelligence creating new jobs in their country, while Hungarians are the least optimistic.

China’s AI sector has experienced exponential growth, supported by government initiatives. The country also leads in AI academic research, although the U.S. remains at the forefront of turning research into products.

Two other Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand, complete the top three on the list.

RankCountryLikely (%)Unlikely (%)
1🇨🇳 China7720
2🇮🇩 Indonesia7423
3🇹🇭 Thailand7124
4🇹🇷 Türkiye6727
5🇲🇾 Malaysia6529
6🇮🇳 India5831
7🇸🇬 Singapore5732
8🇿🇦 South Africa5242
9🇲🇽 Mexico4744
10🇧🇷 Brazil4644
11🇵🇭 Philippines4351
12🇮🇪 Ireland4047
13🇨🇴 Colombia4049
14🇵🇪 Peru4046
15🇦🇺 Australia3849
16🇦🇷 Argentina3848
17🇪🇸 Spain3848
18🇰🇷 South Korea3754
19🇷🇴 Romania3754
20🇳🇱 Netherlands3654
21🇺🇸 United States3649
22🇨🇱 Chile3453
23🇨🇭 Switzerland3455
24🇫🇷 France3356
25🇯🇵 Japan3347
26🇨🇦 Canada3352
27🇸🇪 Sweden3354
28🇬🇧 Great Britain3254
29🇧🇪 Belgium3158
30🇮🇹 Italy3058
31🇵🇱 Poland2958
32🇩🇪 Germany2959
33🇭🇺 Hungary2465
 🌍 Global Average4346

On the other hand, Europe dominates the list of countries that are less optimistic about AI’s impact on the labor market. Only 29% of people in Poland and Germany believe artificial intelligence will create many new jobs, while just 24% in Hungary think it is likely to happen.

If you enjoyed this topic, check out this graphic that visualizes the top 15 AI large language models with the lowest hallucination rates.

0
Loading...