Visualizing AI's Perceived Impact On Job Creation, By Country
With the popularization of artificial intelligence, more than half of Americans report using AI regularly. Along with the conveniences this technology provides, however, there is growing fear about machines transforming professions or even replacing workers.
In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti presents the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, asking people if they believe artificial intelligence will lead to many new jobs being created in their country.
Methodology: Ipsos surveyed 33 countries between Friday, October 25, and Friday, November 8, 2024. For this survey, Ipsos interviewed 23,721 adults aged 18 and older.
Chinese Are the Most Optimistic
The Chinese are the most optimistic about artificial intelligence creating new jobs in their country, while Hungarians are the least optimistic.
China’s AI sector has experienced exponential growth, supported by government initiatives. The country also leads in AI academic research, although the U.S. remains at the forefront of turning research into products.
Two other Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand, complete the top three on the list.
|Rank
|Country
|Likely (%)
|Unlikely (%)
|1
|🇨🇳 China
|77
|20
|2
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|74
|23
|3
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|71
|24
|4
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|67
|27
|5
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|65
|29
|6
|🇮🇳 India
|58
|31
|7
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|57
|32
|8
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|52
|42
|9
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|47
|44
|10
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|46
|44
|11
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|43
|51
|12
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|40
|47
|13
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|40
|49
|14
|🇵🇪 Peru
|40
|46
|15
|🇦🇺 Australia
|38
|49
|16
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|38
|48
|17
|🇪🇸 Spain
|38
|48
|18
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|37
|54
|19
|🇷🇴 Romania
|37
|54
|20
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|36
|54
|21
|🇺🇸 United States
|36
|49
|22
|🇨🇱 Chile
|34
|53
|23
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|34
|55
|24
|🇫🇷 France
|33
|56
|25
|🇯🇵 Japan
|33
|47
|26
|🇨🇦 Canada
|33
|52
|27
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|33
|54
|28
|🇬🇧 Great Britain
|32
|54
|29
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|31
|58
|30
|🇮🇹 Italy
|30
|58
|31
|🇵🇱 Poland
|29
|58
|32
|🇩🇪 Germany
|29
|59
|33
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|24
|65
|🌍 Global Average
|43
|46
On the other hand, Europe dominates the list of countries that are less optimistic about AI’s impact on the labor market. Only 29% of people in Poland and Germany believe artificial intelligence will create many new jobs, while just 24% in Hungary think it is likely to happen.
