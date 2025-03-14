Visualizing All Of The World's Data

The rising influence of data on decision-making continues to deepen as people and companies are collecting and analyzing ever-increasing amounts.

This visualization, created by Visual Capitalist's Julia Wendling, in partnership with the Hinrich Foundation, provides visual context to the rapid rise in data creation worldwide, using data from Avison Young.

Today’s Data Landscape

The amount of data being collected, stored, and processed is booming. As a result, learning how to navigate the associated opportunities and challenges that come with this explosive growth is crucial.

More data will be generated in the next three years than in the rest of human history, driven largely by artificial intelligence. This trend began in 2014 with the launch of the first generative AI model (Generative Adversarial Network). In 2018, OpenAI launched GPT-1, adding fuel to the AI fire.

By 2022, global data had reached 101 zettabytes—more than double the 41 zettabytes from 2019, just 3 years prior. That same year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT gained 1 million users within five days of its public release.

Today, the vast majority of Americans use AI or AI-enabled products on a daily basis—often without even realizing it.

Tomorrow’s Data Landscape

The explosive growth in creation has been gaining momentum. People and technology are expected to create, capture, or replicate 552 zettabytes of data from 2024 to 2026. Conversely, the total amount created before 2023 is approximately 542 zettabytes.

And this trend shows no sign of abating. In fact, Grand View Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Stay Informed

AI is here to stay, transforming the way we work, communicate, and innovate across industries.

