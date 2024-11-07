Visualizing The Cost Of 1 GB Of Mobile Data Worldwide

More than 66% of the global population now uses the internet, with the latest data putting the total number of users at 5.35 billion.

Meanwhile, the number of mobile phone users reached 5.6 billion at the start of 2024, representing 69.4% of the world’s population.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the average price of 1 gigabyte (GB) of mobile data (in USD) as of January 2024 across 52 countries.

The data was compiled by We Are Social.

Key Takeaways

Switzerland has the highest average price for 1 GB of mobile data at $7.29, followed by the United States at $6.00.

Country Average Price for 1GB (USD) 🇨🇭 Switzerland $7.29 🇺🇸 United States $6.00 🇳🇿 New Zealand $5.89 🇨🇦 Canada $5.37 🇰🇷 South Korea $5.01 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates $4.60 🇳🇴 Norway $4.07 🇯🇵 Japan $3.48 🇨🇿 Czechia $3.12 🇬🇷 Greece $2.79 🌍 Worldwide $2.59 🇸🇪 Sweden $2.33 🇧🇪 Belgium $2.23 🇩🇪 Germany $2.14 🇲🇽 Mexico $1.80 🇿🇦 South Africa $1.77 🇵🇹 Portugal $1.71 🇭🇺 Hungary $1.61 🇳🇱 Netherlands $1.61 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1.49 🇭🇷 Croatia $1.19 🇦🇷 Argentina $0.98 🇭🇰 Hong Kong $0.92 🇹🇼 Taiwan $0.82 🇩🇰 Denmark $0.69 🇪🇬 Egypt $0.66 🇨🇱 Chile $0.63 🇲🇦 Morocco $0.63 🇸🇬 Singapore $0.63 🇬🇧 United Kingdom $0.62 🇰🇪 Kenya $0.59 🇵🇭 Philippines $0.59 🇷🇴 Romania $0.54 🇦🇹 Austria $0.51 🇪🇸 Spain $0.48 🇦🇺 Australia $0.44 🇹🇷 Turkey $0.41 🇹🇭 Thailand $0.40 🇬🇭 Ghana $0.40 🇧🇷 Brazil $0.38 🇳🇬 Nigeria $0.38 🇨🇳 China $0.37 🇵🇱 Poland $0.28 🇻🇳 Vietnam $0.28 🇲🇾 Malaysia $0.28 🇮🇩 Indonesia $0.28 🇷🇺 Russia $0.25 🇨🇴 Colombia $0.20 🇫🇷 France $0.16 🇮🇳 India $0.09 🇮🇹 Italy $0.09 🇮🇱 Israel $0.02

India and Israel offer the most affordable mobile data, at $0.09 and $0.02 per GB, respectively. In Israel, where three-quarters of the population owns a smartphone, intense competition among providers has driven prices down. The country also has a smartphone market penetration rate higher than that of the United States. Similarly, in India, fierce competition is the primary factor keeping costs low.

The global average price for 1GB of mobile data is $2.59, with many countries in Europe and Africa offering prices below this average.

If you enjoyed this graphic, make sure to check out this map of Netflix prices by country, showing how much a basic subscription package costs around the world.