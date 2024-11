Visualizing The Cost Of 1 GB Of Mobile Data Worldwide

More than 66% of the global population now uses the internet, with the latest data putting the total number of users at 5.35 billion.

Meanwhile, the number of mobile phone users reached 5.6 billion at the start of 2024, representing 69.4% of the worldโ€™s population.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the average price of 1 gigabyte (GB) of mobile data (in USD) as of January 2024 across 52 countries.

The data was compiled byย We Are Social.

Key Takeaways

Switzerland has the highest average price for 1 GB of mobile data at $7.29, followed by the United States at $6.00.

Country Average Price for 1GB (USD) ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Switzerland $7.29 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ United States $6.00 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟ New Zealand $5.89 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada $5.37 ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท South Korea $5.01 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ช United Arab Emirates $4.60 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Norway $4.07 ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Japan $3.48 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Czechia $3.12 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ท Greece $2.79 ๐ŸŒ Worldwide $2.59 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Sweden $2.33 ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Belgium $2.23 ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany $2.14 ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico $1.80 ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ South Africa $1.77 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น Portugal $1.71 ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡บ Hungary $1.61 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Netherlands $1.61 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Saudi Arabia $1.49 ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ท Croatia $1.19 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท Argentina $0.98 ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Hong Kong $0.92 ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ผ Taiwan $0.82 ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Denmark $0.69 ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌ Egypt $0.66 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Chile $0.63 ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Morocco $0.63 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Singapore $0.63 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง United Kingdom $0.62 ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช Kenya $0.59 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ญ Philippines $0.59 ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ด Romania $0.54 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น Austria $0.51 ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ Spain $0.48 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Australia $0.44 ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ท Turkey $0.41 ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ Thailand $0.40 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ญ Ghana $0.40 ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Brazil $0.38 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Nigeria $0.38 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China $0.37 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ Poland $0.28 ๐Ÿ‡ป๐Ÿ‡ณ Vietnam $0.28 ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡พ Malaysia $0.28 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ Indonesia $0.28 ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ Russia $0.25 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ด Colombia $0.20 ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท France $0.16 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ India $0.09 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Italy $0.09 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Israel $0.02

India and Israel offer the most affordable mobile data, at $0.09 and $0.02 per GB, respectively. In Israel, whereย three-quartersย of the population owns a smartphone, intense competition among providers has driven prices down. The country also has a smartphone market penetration rate higher than that of the United States. Similarly, in India, fierce competition is the primary factor keeping costs low.

The global average price for 1GB of mobile data is $2.59, with many countries in Europe and Africa offering prices below this average.

