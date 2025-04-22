Visualizing Global AI Investment By Country

Countries are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to position themselves for a future that could look significantly different from today.

Greater investment in AI typically translates into stronger innovation ecosystems, which can attract top talent and fuel groundbreaking research that drives long-term economic growth.

Data & Discussion

The figures in this graphic represent total private AI investment by country, between 2013 to 2024 in billions of U.S. dollars. Countries that raised less than $1 billion were grouped into the “Rest of World” category.

From this data we can see that nearly half a trillion dollars has been raised for AI in the U.S. This amount is greater than the rest of the world combined ($471 billion vs. $289 billion).

AI Startup Activity

The 2025 AI Index Report also features data on the number of newly funded AI companies by country. Generally speaking, more capital raised results in more companies starting up.

Based on these numbers, the U.S. is the clear leader in terms of creating new AI companies. In 2024 alone, 1,073 AI companies in the country were funded.

AI Focus Areas

Since 2013, the world has raised over $750 billion for AI ventures, but what is all of this money going towards?

Breaking down private AI investment by focus area reveals the top sectors that attracted the most capital in 2024.

“AI infrastructure, research, and governance” attracted the most capital due to large investments by companies building AI applications, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI.

