Visualizing Waymo's Rise In Ridership

As autonomous driving technology becomes more mainstream, Waymo - Alphabet’s self-driving ride-hailing division - is rapidly gaining traction across California.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the number of monthly paid Waymo trips in California from August 2023 to March 2025, and a map of the cities that Waymo current operates in and plans to operate in.

Data comes from California Public Utilities Commission.

Californians Have Been Riding With Waymo More Frequently

Below, we show the number of monthly paid Waymo trips from August 2023 to March 2025.

Date Monthly paid Waymo trips Aug 2023 12,617 Sep 2023 38,473 Oct 2023 56,499 Nov 2023 56,905 Dec 2023 72,595 Jan 2024 77,242 Feb 2024 74,233 Mar 2024 83,851 Apr 2024 92,002 May 2024 143,621 Jun 2024 188,847 Jul 2024 250,752 Aug 2024 312,245 Sep 2024 354,124 Oct 2024 453,478 Nov 2024 503,634 Dec 2024 541,378 Jan 2025 550,457 Feb 2025 559,569 Mar 2025 708,180

The self-driving ride hailing service has over 700,000 recorded monthly paid trips as of March 2025, a 55-fold increase from August 2023.

In April 2025, Alphabet reported that Waymo is serving 250,000 paid trips per week in the U.S., a fivefold increase from a year ago.

Waymo’s growth comes amid a broader acceleration in autonomous vehicle (AV) adoption. The AV market is projected to grow from $99.4 billion in 2025 to $285.1 billion by 2029, according to Research and Markets.

Driverless ride-hailing services are gaining traction in urban centers, supported by regulatory progress, increased consumer trust, and advancements in AI and sensor technology.

As AV infrastructure improves and competition heats up from other players like Amazon’s Zoox and Tesla’s FSD, Waymo’s expanding footprint reflects the growing presence of robotaxis in urban mobility.

Waymo is currently available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. The company plans to continue to expand into other U.S. cities, as well as Tokyo, in the future.

