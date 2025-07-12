print-icon
Visualizing Waymo's Rise In Ridership

As autonomous driving technology becomes more mainstream, Waymo - Alphabet’s self-driving ride-hailing division - is rapidly gaining traction across California.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the number of monthly paid Waymo trips in California from August 2023 to March 2025, and a map of the cities that Waymo current operates in and plans to operate in.

Data comes from California Public Utilities Commission.

Californians Have Been Riding With Waymo More Frequently

Below, we show the number of monthly paid Waymo trips from August 2023 to March 2025.

DateMonthly paid Waymo trips
Aug 202312,617
Sep 202338,473
Oct 202356,499
Nov 202356,905
Dec 202372,595
Jan 202477,242
Feb 202474,233
Mar 202483,851
Apr 202492,002
May 2024143,621
Jun 2024188,847
Jul 2024250,752
Aug 2024312,245
Sep 2024354,124
Oct 2024453,478
Nov 2024503,634
Dec 2024541,378
Jan 2025550,457
Feb 2025559,569
Mar 2025708,180

The self-driving ride hailing service has over 700,000 recorded monthly paid trips as of March 2025, a 55-fold increase from August 2023.

In April 2025, Alphabet reported that Waymo is serving 250,000 paid trips per week in the U.S., a fivefold increase from a year ago.

Waymo’s growth comes amid a broader acceleration in autonomous vehicle (AV) adoption. The AV market is projected to grow from $99.4 billion in 2025 to $285.1 billion by 2029, according to Research and Markets.

Driverless ride-hailing services are gaining traction in urban centers, supported by regulatory progress, increased consumer trust, and advancements in AI and sensor technology.

As AV infrastructure improves and competition heats up from other players like Amazon’s Zoox and Tesla’s FSD, Waymo’s expanding footprint reflects the growing presence of robotaxis in urban mobility.

Waymo is currently available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. The company plans to continue to expand into other U.S. cities, as well as Tokyo, in the future.

To learn more about the autonomous vehicle industry, check out this graphic visualizing which companies are permitted to test fully-autonomous cars in California as of July 2024.

