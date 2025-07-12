Visualizing Waymo's Rise In Ridership
As autonomous driving technology becomes more mainstream, Waymo - Alphabet’s self-driving ride-hailing division - is rapidly gaining traction across California.
This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the number of monthly paid Waymo trips in California from August 2023 to March 2025, and a map of the cities that Waymo current operates in and plans to operate in.
Data comes from California Public Utilities Commission.
Californians Have Been Riding With Waymo More Frequently
Below, we show the number of monthly paid Waymo trips from August 2023 to March 2025.
|Date
|Monthly paid Waymo trips
|Aug 2023
|12,617
|Sep 2023
|38,473
|Oct 2023
|56,499
|Nov 2023
|56,905
|Dec 2023
|72,595
|Jan 2024
|77,242
|Feb 2024
|74,233
|Mar 2024
|83,851
|Apr 2024
|92,002
|May 2024
|143,621
|Jun 2024
|188,847
|Jul 2024
|250,752
|Aug 2024
|312,245
|Sep 2024
|354,124
|Oct 2024
|453,478
|Nov 2024
|503,634
|Dec 2024
|541,378
|Jan 2025
|550,457
|Feb 2025
|559,569
|Mar 2025
|708,180
The self-driving ride hailing service has over 700,000 recorded monthly paid trips as of March 2025, a 55-fold increase from August 2023.
In April 2025, Alphabet reported that Waymo is serving 250,000 paid trips per week in the U.S., a fivefold increase from a year ago.
Waymo’s growth comes amid a broader acceleration in autonomous vehicle (AV) adoption. The AV market is projected to grow from $99.4 billion in 2025 to $285.1 billion by 2029, according to Research and Markets.
Driverless ride-hailing services are gaining traction in urban centers, supported by regulatory progress, increased consumer trust, and advancements in AI and sensor technology.
As AV infrastructure improves and competition heats up from other players like Amazon’s Zoox and Tesla’s FSD, Waymo’s expanding footprint reflects the growing presence of robotaxis in urban mobility.
Waymo is currently available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. The company plans to continue to expand into other U.S. cities, as well as Tokyo, in the future.
