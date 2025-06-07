Walmart's Drone Delivery Coming To 5 More US Cities

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Walmart is set to launch its drone delivery service in five more U.S. cities: Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa, the company said in a June 5 statement.

An undated photograph shows a Walmart drone delivering a package. Courtesy of Walmart

The retailer already operates drone delivery services in the Dallas–Fort Worth area and northwest Arkansas. With the addition of the new cities, Walmart said it will become “the first retailer to scale drone delivery across five states: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.”

The expansion will cover 100 stores across the five cities, with millions of customers receiving their orders in minutes, the company said.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of convenience to better serve our customers, making shopping faster and easier than ever before,” said Greg Cathey, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. Transformation and Innovation.

The service is being offered through an agreement with Wing, a drone company owned by Google’s parent, Alphabet.

When a customer places an order, Wing’s system automatically chooses a safe and efficient route to deliver the package while avoiding obstacles such as aircraft, according to the Wing website.

Drones are overseen by pilots from a central location who monitor air traffic and weather to ensure safety. The drones are “built to operate in a wide range of weather conditions, including windy days and moderate rain.”

When the drone reaches its destination, it initially checks for obstacles in the delivery zone, steers to avoid them, and eventually lands to deliver items.

The drone flies at 65 miles per hour and has a range of 6 miles one-way or 12 miles on a round trip.

Commenting on Walmart’s latest expansion, Wing CEO Adam Woodworth said this was “real drone delivery at scale.”

“People all around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex have made drone delivery part of their normal shopping habits over the past year,” he said. “Now we’re excited to share this ultra-fast delivery experience with millions more people across many more U.S. cities.”

In Dallas-Fort Worth, Walmart uses Wing drones to service customers from 18 of its facilities. More stores are expected to get drone delivery service, Wing said in a June 5 statement.

The company said Walmart’s announcement of adding more cities was the “world’s largest drone delivery expansion.” Wing and Walmart launched drone delivery in 2023.

According to Wing, Walmart currently completes thousands of deliveries each week using the drone system, with an average fulfillment time of less than 19 minutes.

“The popularity of drone delivery in [Dallas-Fort Worth] is a testament not just to its convenience, but to the way this technology quickly becomes a part of everyday life,” Woodworth said.

In addition to Walmart, Wing has partnered with other companies to deliver items via drones.

In March last year, online food ordering company DoorDash announced it was launching drone delivery in Christiansburg, Virginia, through Wing’s services.

On May 14, Wing said that its drone delivery for DoorDash was expanding into Charlotte, North Carolina.

Amazon also operates drone delivery. The service launched in 2022.

Amazon currently delivers products in the Phoenix Metro Area in Arizona and College Station in Texas.