Watch: Aerial Drone Airlifts Kamikaze Ground Bot Into Battle As Warfare Automation Accelerates

The evolution of autonomous warfare will center on teams of FPV drones, unmanned aircraft, and ground robots operating across a single network. Our view is that the battlefield of the 2030s has already been pulled forward by conflicts across Eurasia, from the Russia-Ukraine war to the US-Iran conflict.

It was only a matter of time before Ukrainian forces paired heavy UAVs with unmanned ground vehicles to conduct offensive missions deep inside no-man's-land, where the majority of deaths are caused by kamikaze drones. Swamping human soldiers with robotics has been the evolution of warfare.

With FPVs now responsible for the majority of battlefield casualties, combining aerial and ground robotic systems will become the new normal.

X user Drone Wars published a new video that shows a Ukrainian UAV airlifting a UGV deep into the front lines.

Footage reportedly shows a Ukrainian heavy UAV carrying a small unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) suspended beneath it. pic.twitter.com/IBDxbGtrFy — Drone Wars (@Drone_Wars_) July 18, 2026

A separate account, Counter Unmanned Systems, showcased the possible UGV featured in the video above.

"Meet GNOM from Polish firm Macro-System ( @macro_system_ms ). With speed up to 80 km/h and weighing 7 kg with warhead is a light weight attritable system that has been part of various European armed force exercises," Counter Unmanned Systems wrote in the X post.

Ground Loitering Munition



🇵🇱Meet GNOM from Polish firm Macro-System (@macro_system_ms). With speed up to 80 km/h and weighing 7 kg with warhead is a light weight attritable system that has been part of various European armed force exercises.



More on GNOM >>… pic.twitter.com/dchzZrnFiO — Counter Unmanned Systems (@CUAS_NEWS) July 18, 2026

The combination of aerial drones and ground robots working together was inevitable.

The deeper national security threat is the democratization of this technology. Drones, once restricted to militaries, can now be assembled and produced using commercially available parts, 3D printers, and components sourced through Chinese supply chains.

Drones spreading to the Americas:

Easy to purchase, even on Facebook:

Those low barriers to entry will only ensure that these drones spread far beyond Eurasia's war zones and into the hands of proxy forces, insurgent groups and terrorist networks worldwide. The battlefield of the 2030s is already being built from commercially available parts.

The world is becoming a dark and dangerous place as robots become weaponized. Humanoids will be next.