Watch: 5 Hospitalized As Helicopter Suffers Catastrophic Rotor Failure, Slams Into California Building

by Tyler Durden
Dramatic footage shows a 1980 Bell 222SP helicopter that experienced a tail rotor failure ahead of a "Cars 'N Copters" event at a parking lot between Twin Dolphins Drive and Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach, California.

Several eyewitnesses captured the tail rotor failure that led to the mid-air incident involving the Bell 222SP from different angles on their smartphones and later posted the footage on social media.

A split second after the tail rotor malfunctioned, the helicopter spun out of control, unable to counteract the torque produced by the main rotor, and slammed into the side of a building. This appears to be a case of a tail rotor or tail rotor drive-shaft failure, with FAA investigators likely focusing on the tail rotor gearbox, pitch links, and drive-shaft integrity, as well as the hydraulic and control linkage systems. 

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 noted:

A Bell 222SP registered N222EX crashed today while participating in the Cars N' Copters event in Huntington Beach, CA. The 2 people on board and 3 people on the ground were injured and taken to the hospital.

The Bell 222SP was made famous in the action-adventure series "Airwolf," which aired on CBS from 1984 to 1986 and on USA Network in 1987 for its final season. 

