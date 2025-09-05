Watch: Brand-New Superyacht Sinks Minutes After Launch 

Luxury motor yacht builder Medyılmaz Shipyard launched a 24-meter (or about 79-foot) superyacht named Dolce Vento, which capsized and sank just minutes into its maiden voyage earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Dolce Vento was launched from the Ereğli district of Zonguldak, Turkey, according to SuperYacht Times. Within about 15 minutes, the vessel developed a “stabilization issue,” began taking on water, and ultimately capsized, the yachting news website wrote in a report.

‼️The newly launched 24-metre Medyılmaz Shipyard motor yacht Dolce Vento sinking just minutes after entering the water in the Ereğli district of Zonguldak, Turkey. At the time of the launch, the yacht’s owner, captain and two crew members were allegedly onboard.Find out more via… pic.twitter.com/iienA7qVqD — SuperYacht Times (@sytreports) September 3, 2025

SuperYacht Times provided more color on the vessel:

Dolce Vento was built at Medyılmaz Shipyard with construction beginning in 2024. The 160 GT motor yacht features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and was known as NB65 while in-build.

The owner of the vessel was not named in the report.