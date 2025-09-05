Watch: Brand-New Superyacht Sinks Minutes After Launch 

print-icon
Luxury motor yacht builder Medyılmaz Shipyard launched a 24-meter (or about 79-foot) superyacht named Dolce Vento, which capsized and sank just minutes into its maiden voyage earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Dolce Vento was launched from the Ereğli district of Zonguldak, Turkey, according to SuperYacht Times. Within about 15 minutes, the vessel developed a “stabilization issue,” began taking on water, and ultimately capsized, the yachting news website wrote in a report. 

SuperYacht Times provided more color on the vessel:

Dolce Vento was built at Medyılmaz Shipyard with construction beginning in 2024. The 160 GT motor yacht features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and was known as NB65 while in-build.

The owner of the vessel was not named in the report. 

 

