Watch: China Claims Cyborg Breakthrough To Build An "Army Of Centaurs"

Researchers at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen have unveiled a wearable robotic system that adds a pair of independent mechanical legs and a torso framework to a human wearer, forming a four-legged hybrid to assist with carrying heavy loads across difficult terrain such as stairs, ramps, and uneven ground, according to the South China Morning Post.

Led by Chenglong Fu, the team of scientists designed the device to combine human cognitive advantages in path planning and decision-making with robotic capabilities for load-bearing and endurance in environments too hazardous or complex for fully autonomous systems. An elastic coupling mechanism synchronizes the robotic legs with the user's movements, allowing the hybrid to share more than half the payload weight while preserving natural gait and balance.

The system consists of two independent robotic legs and a robotic torso which can be attached to the user via a compliant elastic interface forming a four-legged human-centaur. Photo: Handout

In tests, the system cut the wearer’s net metabolic cost of walking while carrying a 44-pound load by 35% compared with a conventional backpack and reduced peak plantar pressure by 52%, fueling media speculation in China that the technology could serve as the foundation for a large-scale “army of centaurs” to augment the Asian superpower’s military personnel.

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Chinese engineers have presented an exoskeleton that attaches to the waist and hips to help carry heavy backpacks. The device can take on 30–50% of the load, assisting with up to 15–30 kg of weight.



The… pic.twitter.com/RlC3ryf6xx — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2026

The Chinese military's ongoing investment in exoskeleton technologies to boost troop stamina suggests potential military applications for these human-augmented systems, though the device's bizarre appearance has prompted criticism and mockery, reports the SCMP.

The breakthrough comes amid the escalating rivalry in robotics between the United States and China. Recently, executives from Boston Dynamics and Scale AI testified before a House Homeland Security subcommittee, warning that China's progress in humanoid robots presents national-security concerns. Witnesses advocated for coordinated federal measures, such as broader export controls on AI chips and restrictions on government procurement of Chinese robotic technologies, to safeguard U.S. leadership.

As we previously reported, broader anxiety over China's manufacturing dominance extends beyond robotics.

Following a trip to China last fall, Greg Jackson, CEO of the British energy company Octopus, recounted touring a near-autonomous "dark factory" producing mobile phones with minimal human oversight.

“We visited a dark factory producing some astronomical number of mobile phones,” Jackson told The Telegraph at the time.

“The process was so heavily automated that there were no workers on the manufacturing side, just a small number who were there to ensure the plant was working. You get this sense of a change, where China’s competitiveness has gone from being about government subsidies and low wages to a tremendous number of highly skilled, educated engineers who are innovating like mad.”

Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest abandoned plans to develop electric-vehicle powertrains in-house after witnessing China’s fully robotic assembly lines where machines emerge from the floor to build trucks with zero human intervention over long conveyors.



Morgan Stanley analysts project the humanoid robotics sector could swell to a $5 trillion market by 2050, encompassing sales, supply chains, maintenance, and support networks, with potentially over 1 billion units deployed globally by mid-century.