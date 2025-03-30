print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Disaster Strikes German Space Rocket 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

There is growing unease across the European continent—from the war in Ukraine and the migrant crisis to economic troubles in Germany and even the continent's lagging space program.

Without a doubt, what infuriates the liberals in Brussels most is that Elon Musk's SpaceX is running circles around the European Space Agency and its institutional partners in terms of space access and securing space-based communications.

The latest mishap for the ESA is the German startup Isar Aerospace's first rocket launch attempt to reach low Earth orbit, which ended in a fireball earlier Sudnay.

"What a success! At 12:30 CEST, Isar Aerospace successfully launched its Spectrum launch vehicle from Andøya Spaceport in Norway. The launch vehicle aborted after approximately 30 seconds in the air, and the vehicle fell straight into the sea. The launch platform appears to be intact," Isar Aerospace wrote in a statement, quoted by local media outlet VG

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic... 

Data from Bryce Tech shows that SpaceX has given the world a master class in rocket launch domination and quickly scaling the largest satellite constellation network operated by Starlink.

The US leads the space race because of Spacex.

SpaceX is a perfect example of how privatization of the space industry—removing rocket launches from the government—can result in a tremendous innovation wave after decades of stagnating the sector due to bloated government. 

Loading...