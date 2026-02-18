Watch: Humanoid Robots In China Put On Jaw-Dropping Show

Our coverage of humanoid robots has ramped up for a very good reason: global production is set to surge this year, these bots are getting "brains," and dual-use concerns are rising.

In China this week, state-owned international news network, China Global Television Network, provided coverage on a Spring Festival gala showcasing the country's technological advancements, including a wild performance featuring humanoid robots.

Four rising humanoid robot startups - Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Noetix, and MagicLab - demonstrated their robots on state TV. In one show, a dozen Unitree humanoids performed sophisticated fight scenes.

China's humanoid robot industry is preparing for two major initial public offerings this year: AgiBot and Unitree.

As we've previously reported, these bots are beginning to push beyond scripted video stunts - such as shown in the video above - into real-world applications. The factory floors are now being invaded, then these bots will be battlefield-ready.

Related research and roadmap of what's ahead:

We should note that President Xi Jinping met with five robotics startup founders in the last year, compared with four electric vehicle and four semiconductor heads over the same period. Xi's focus suggests Beijing sees humanoid robotics as the next frontier it aims to dominate.