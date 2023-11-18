Watch Live: SpaceX To Launch Mega-Rocket Starship

The second flight test of the SpaceX mega-rocket known as "Starship" is set for Saturday morning. According to the SpaceX website, a 20-minute launch window opens up at 0800 ET.

SpaceX initially planned the launch for Friday morning, but CEO Elon Musk wrote in a post on social media platform X, "We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so the launch is postponed to Saturday."

We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2023

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved SpaceX for the second launch of the world's most powerful rocket following a mishap in April.

"The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, and financial responsibility requirements," the agency wrote on X.

Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval https://t.co/WjENkdudo9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

At the moment, SpaceX has a satellite launching monopoly. Musk recently said, "SpaceX will deliver ~90% of all Earth payload to orbit," adding, "Starship will take that to >99% in future years."

Based on the Falcon launch plan for next year, SpaceX will deliver ~90% of all Earth payload to orbit.



Starship will take that to >99% in future years.



These magnitudes are madness to consider, but necessary to make consciousness multiplanetary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2023

Musk is leaving Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in the dust even as the Biden administration weaponized federal agencies against SpaceX.

