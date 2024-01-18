Watch Live: SpaceX Prepares Falcon 9 For Commercial Flight To ISS

The first all-European commercial crew will be catapulted to the International Space Station atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría will command the Ax-3 mission, which Axiom Space Inc., a Houston-based company, operates.

López-Alegría will be joined by Italian co-pilot Walter Villadei, European Space Agency astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, and Turkey's Alper Gezeravci.

SpaceX plans to open the "instantaneous launch window" at 1649 ET for Ax-3 astronauts that will launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Watch Live:

Bloomberg pointed out that López-Alegría commanded the first Ax-1 mission in 2022 to the ISS.