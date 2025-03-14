Watch Live: SpaceX Readies Rescue Mission For Stranded Astronauts

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 targets a 7:03 pm ET launch of four crew members from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A to the International Space Station. The original launch, scheduled for Wednesday evening, was scrubbed due to a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm.

Commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, mission specialist Takuya Onishi, and mission specialist Kirill Peskov will replace SpaceX's Crew-9, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksanr Gorbuno, who arrived in the ISS in late September.

The mission will also rescue Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose weeklong trip in a Boeing Starliner last June turned into a 9-month debacle. There were also politics with the Biden-Harris administration that led to a delayed rescue mission.

"T-35 minutes until liftoff. Propellant load of Falcon 9 is underway, and Dragon's escape system is armed," SpaceX wrote on X.

Crew-10 is go for launch!

Watch Live: