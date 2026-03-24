Watch: McDonald's Restaurant Rolls Out Robots To Greet, Serve Customers

A McDonald’s restaurant in Shanghai is trialling a team of humanoid robots as staff, offering a glimpse into what is likely to be the future of fast-food, Digitaltrends reports.

The robots, developed by Keenon Robotics, were spotted at a McDonald’s in the Shanghai Pudong New Area, where they picked up orders from customers at the front counter using a touchscreen. The video also shows children in the restaurant playfulling chasing after the animal-like robots that were greeting customers.

McDonald’s has yet to issue a statement on the now-viral video of the robot, but Keenon confirmed that its robots were deployed at the location.

“Watch the Keenon robot squad suit up and join the McDonald’s party,” the firm said, sharing a clip of its breakthrough technology. “Our humanoid series is leading the squad and hitting the streets,” Keenon Robotics said in a statement. “It’s a showcase of how service automation is becoming a seamless part of global dining, and how technology brings more smiles to every mealtime.”

The sighting of robots at McDonald's comes as fears over robots and AI causing widespread job displacement has reached a feverish pitch. A recent Wall Street Journal report revealed that Amazon soon plans to roll out a million robots at its warehouses. Amazon currently has more robot workers than human workers, the Journal also said.

* * * McFuck that. Cook clean beef at home.