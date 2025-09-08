Watch: Palmer Luckey Pilots eVTOL Like A Real-Life 'Star Wars' Landspeeder

When Anduril founder and CEO Palmer Luckey isn't flying his UH-60 Blackhawk, driving his Mark V Special Operations Craft at high speeds on the open water around Newport Beach, California, or playing with $20,000 night-vision goggles, he's about to become a whole lot more occupied with a new toy: a single-person eVTOL, referred to as the "Formula One racing car for the sky."

On Saturday, eVTOL startup Jetson released a video showing Palmer receiving his Jetson One and flying the single-seat aircraft around an open field.

"This historic milestone marks the beginning of Jetson's global rollout and a bold leap forward in personal aviation. The Jetson ONE unit was delivered to a facility in Carlsbad, California, where Jetson's Founder and CTO Tomasz Patan and CEO Stephan D'haene assisted in person with the unboxing and pre-flight checks" to Palmer, Jetson stated.

Jetson continued, "Palmer Luckey, a passionate and experienced aviator, did complete the ground training under 50 minutes prior taking effectively the controls for his first low-altitude flights. A record, demonstrating Palmer's unique understanding of advanced technologies."

Palmer owns a Blackhawk helicopter named "Shamu" - just like the orca whale at SeaWorld.

This is my Blackhawk: pic.twitter.com/RJx1PRzWUB — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 26, 2023

He's obsessed with military vehicles.

Should I pick up and restore one of these babies?



(United States Coast Guard CB-OTH) pic.twitter.com/78xLNWlA2U — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) August 27, 2025

. . .