Watch: Rocket Motor Explodes In Japan During Test

Chris Bergin of NASASpaceFlight shared a jaw-dropping video on Twitter of a rocket engine exploding at a test facility in northern Japan on Friday.

JAXA's Epsilon S solid rocket motor exploded during testing. https://t.co/AZY17sk229 — Chris Bergin - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) July 14, 2023

Reuters said the Epsilon S engine exploded at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing facility in Akita Prefecture. The explosion blew off the roof of the building the engine was housed in for the test.

This is another setback for JAXA and follows the launch failure of the new H3 rocket that was destroyed when the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite in early March.

Earlier this week, CNBC revealed Blue Origin's BE-4 rocket exploded during a test on June 30. However, no footage was released.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to dominate rocket launches into space (besides the Starship explosion).

Yeah, aiming for up to 100 flights next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2022

Musk tweeted last year SpaceX plans for 100 flights in 2023.