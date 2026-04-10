Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In his latest episode, podcaster Joe Rogan lays out the massive financial motive behind the silencing of experts on zero-point energy and plasma tech, while his guest declares an apocalyptic convergence of UFO secrets, AI, and global chaos.

Rogan encourages listeners to confront a pattern the establishment would rather bury: scientists with access to game-changing space, nuclear, and advanced energy secrets are dying or vanishing at an alarming rate.

“People have to understand this missing scientist thing. It sounds a little conspiratorial. It sounds a little silly, a little tinfoil hatty,” Rogan explained, clarifying “Until you start thinking about the amount of money that would be lost if a breakthrough tech came around that revolutionized the way they distribute energy.”

🚨 Joe Rogan speaks on the missing scientists related to advanced technology



“People have to understand this missing scientist thing. It sounds a little conspiratorial. It sounds a little silly, a little tinfoil hatty.



Until you start thinking about the amount of money that… pic.twitter.com/oG1LDnfRmK — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) April 9, 2026

He continues, “Breakthrough zero point energy breakthrough whatever that is that these people are working on. Plasma technology, whatever the fuck that is. You would lose if you’re in whatever business that would be competing with them. You’re going to lose so much fucking money. You’re probably going to go under. If you’re in the energy business, you’re going to… or he goes away, right?”

Rogan paints a vivid picture of the human cost: “Mystery around dead or missing scientists privy to space and nuclear secrets grows. Imagine being a scientist, you work so hard to figure out some amazing stuff that’s going to transform the human experience and then people kill you. Literally kill you like in a parking lot, one of those silenced guns.”

🚨 Joe Rogan speaks on the missing scientists related to advanced technology



“Mystery around dead or missing scientists privy to space and nuclear secrets grows.



Imagine being a scientist, you work so hard to figure out some amazing stuff that's going to transform the human… pic.twitter.com/3pYTDtxgeO — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) April 9, 2026

The comments land just as fresh scrutiny hit the ninth case in the growing list. Michael David Hicks, a longtime research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who worked on the DART asteroid deflection project and planetary defense initiatives with direct national security implications, died at age 59. No cause of death was ever released publicly, and no autopsy record has surfaced. NASA and JPL have remained silent.

Others who have gone missing or died include astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, shot dead on his front porch in February 2026; NASA JPL senior scientist Frank Maiwald, who died in 2024 with no cause disclosed; aerospace engineer Monica Reza, who vanished while hiking in June 2025; retired Air Force Gen. William Neil McCasland, who disappeared in February 2026 after overseeing billions in classified space programs; and others tied to Los Alamos National Laboratory and MIT plasma fusion research.

As laid out in the reporting on the exploding pattern of deaths among experts guarding America’s most guarded programs, these individuals held knowledge that sits at the intersection of civilian space exploration and military applications—from hypersonic tracking to propulsion systems that could slash reliance on foreign energy and materials.

Rep. Tim Burchett has linked several cases directly to UFO-related knowledge and warned that the deaths send a clear message: people don’t want to talk about unidentified flying objects anymore because they are afraid.

He has added that the numbers in these specific research areas are “very high” and urged Congress not to trust the government on the matter.

Former FBI officials have noted the suspicious nature, pointing out such targeting of critical technology experts has echoes of Cold War-era espionage.

Duncan Trussell, Rogan’s guest on the April 9 episode, took the discussion further into territory that feels ripped from Terrence McKenna’s wildest predictions. “We are heading for the APOCALYPSE. This is some Terrence McKenna style pre-singularity shit,” Trussell declared. He pointed to scientists relating to the UFO stuff going missing, the breakneck rise of AI, congressmen and officials openly discussing aliens and demons, and escalating wars in the Middle East. “It’s like everything converging into an apocalyptic river,” Trussell noted.

🚨 "We are heading for the APOCALYPSE. This is some Terrence McKenna style pre-singularity shit."



Duncan Trussell just said it on today’s Joe Rogan.



Scientists relating to the UFO stuff going missing. The emergence of AI. Congressmen and government openly talking about aliens… pic.twitter.com/QTCfaMC4xU — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) April 9, 2026

The timing is impossible to ignore. These conversations explode publicly right as President Trump continues demanding the full release of UFO and UAP files long buried by layers of bureaucracy. The very experts who could illuminate breakthrough propulsion, gravity manipulation, or zero-point energy technologies are being removed from the board—whether through outright hits or convenient “disappearances.”

Congress is already probing the string of incidents involving scientists working on space, gravity, and advanced energy tech. National security voices warn of foreign adversaries targeting American talent at facilities like JPL and Los Alamos. Yet the official response remains the same: silence, no comments, no transparency.

Rogan’s point about motive cuts to the core. If zero-point or plasma breakthroughs could upend trillion-dollar energy distribution models, entire empires built on scarcity and control would collapse overnight. The deep state doesn’t just protect secrets—it protects the cash flow that keeps Americans dependent.

Trussell’s apocalyptic framing resonates because the pieces are aligning perfectly: suppressed energy tech, vanishing experts, AI accelerating beyond human oversight, open congressional talk of non-human intelligence, and global conflicts that feel engineered to distract. This doesn’t feel like random chaos, rather appears to be convergence.

The American people have every right to demand answers. Taxpayer-funded programs at NASA, JPL, and Los Alamos produced these breakthroughs. The public funded the research. Now the public watches the researchers vanish while the same gatekeepers who buried the files refuse to explain why.

The full podcast episode is below:

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