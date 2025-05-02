print-icon
Watch: Humanoid Robot Goes Full Skynet After "Imperfect Coding"

by Tyler Durden
A Unitree Robotics H1 humanoid robot, developed and produced in Hangzhou, China, was seen exhibiting "erratic behavior" in a video circulating on X.

Footage circulating on X, shared by one user, alleged the incident was caused by "imperfect coding."

"If you buy Chinese stuff, it might all end up like this... They might even deliberately make it this way to harm people...," the X user said.

Unitree's H1 robot is listed for $90,000 on its website. A note underneath the price reads: "Not include customs duties. Please comply with local customs laws, pay customs duties, and clear the goods." 

H1 humanoid robot...

While the authenticity of the footage remains unverified—and it could potentially be staged to create negative press around Unitree—it highlights the potential risks of deploying humanoid robots at scale.

