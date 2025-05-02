Watch: Humanoid Robot Goes Full Skynet After "Imperfect Coding"

A Unitree Robotics H1 humanoid robot, developed and produced in Hangzhou, China, was seen exhibiting "erratic behavior" in a video circulating on X.

Footage circulating on X, shared by one user, alleged the incident was caused by "imperfect coding."

"If you buy Chinese stuff, it might all end up like this... They might even deliberately make it this way to harm people...," the X user said.

중국 Unitree H1 휴머노이드, 불완전한 코딩 → 돌발행동



중국꺼 사면 다 이리될지도....

일부로 이렇게 만들어서 사람 죽게 만들지도.... pic.twitter.com/iZVPGYxKWl — 와썹🇰🇷🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@uimusog6125) May 2, 2025

Unitree's H1 robot is listed for $90,000 on its website. A note underneath the price reads: "Not include customs duties. Please comply with local customs laws, pay customs duties, and clear the goods."

While the authenticity of the footage remains unverified—and it could potentially be staged to create negative press around Unitree—it highlights the potential risks of deploying humanoid robots at scale.