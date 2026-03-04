The Watches Of Operation Epic Fury

Via Watches Of Espionage,

From Washington to Tel Aviv to Tehran, the timepieces worn by the leaders directing a historic escalation.

On the morning of 28 February 2026, the United States initiated Operation Epic Fury, a sustained air campaign targeting Iranian-linked assets and infrastructure, conducted amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to the administration, the objectives were to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, destroy its ballistic missile and UAV capabilities, and degrade its proxy networks across the region.

Authorized by President Trump, the operation was framed as an effort to neutralize immediate threats to US allies while potentially increasing pressure on the Iranian regime internally.

It is difficult to overstate the significance of this operation, with early reporting indicating Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed along with other senior regime officials and Iranian military leadership by US and Israeli airstrikes.

For us at Watches of Espionage, news like this means it's time to get to work. What watches are on the wrists of the players involved, and what do they tell us about them?

To be clear, this exercise does not minimize the significance of the events. At the time of writing, at least four US servicemembers have lost their lives, and violence has spread throughout the region. Inevitably, there will be civilian loss of life. By comparison, the watches are insignificant, but they serve as our prism to view and understand history, current events, and national security. Let's get started.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General “Razin” Caine - Rolex Datejust

Shortly after the operation began, the White House released photos from the makeshift situation room at Mar-a-Lago. We were quick to notice something new on CJCS General John Dan “Razin” Caine’s wrist. At first, we thought it was a Sky-Dweller, but it appears to be a Datejust, with a fluted bezel, white dial, and an aftermarket rubber strap.

A former F-16 pilot who ascended to become the most senior military officer in the United States, Caine has an impressive watch collection, including a Breitling and Tudor Pelagos, but for the most part, he wears a Rolex GMT-Master II reference 116710LN.

This additional piece cements him as a certified watch nerd. Of note, Caine served as the associate director for military affairs (ADMA) at the CIA from 2021 to 2024, and it's safe to say: “He’s one of us.”

US Air Force Unit Watches

While the vast majority of US military pilots today rely on Digital Tool Watches while in the air, pilots were the leaders in customized squadron or “unit” watches, which have been a significant aspect of cockpit culture since taking off in the 1990s and early 2000s.

According to press reporting, the full gamut of air platforms has been either directly involved in or supported Operation Epic Fury, including F-18 Super Hornets, F-15s, and F-22 and F-35 fifth-generation fighters. If I were a betting man (which I am), I would bet at least a couple squadron watches were on the wrists of these pilots in the air.

We have previously documented (read HERE) several watches made for the B-2 Stealth Bomber pilots after the June 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, including a Breitling B-1 and Aerospace, a Bremont ALT1-B2 GMT, and small-batch Omega X-33 commissions tailored to the stealth bomber community.

Israeli Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar - Breitling Aerospace

Israeli Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar has led Israel’s attacks against Iran, dubbed Operation Rising Lion. In addition to a Garmin, Bar wears a Breitling Aerospace on a rubber strap, as seen above in IAF’s underground operations center during the June 2025 operations targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Breitling has long adorned the wrists of military personnel in both Israel and Arab nations and has produced custom editions for both, including a limited edition Aerospace produced for the 50th and 70th anniversaries of Israel’s founding.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces - Eyal Zamir - Adi IDF Sportsman

IDF Chief Eyal Zamir has played a central role in shaping Israel’s operational planning against the Iranian military and has also led the recent offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, noting, “We are not just on the defensive, now we go on the offense.”

A career Armored Corps officer, Zamir previously commanded the IDF Southern Command, overseeing operations along the Gaza border and managing responses to Hamas, and earlier led the 36th Armored Division.

In 2011, then Brig. Gen. Zamir wore a seldom-seen dive watch from a brand called Adi, which is claimed to be the only watch brand built in Israel. Borrowing elements from popular Seiko and Citizen models, Adi’s collection includes numerous models bearing IDF insignia, as well as a version produced for the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service. The watches appear to be commercially available, though it appears some may have been issued to certain IDF units.

Israeli F-16 Pilot - Breitling Aerospace

Formed in 1948 in the aftermath of Israel’s independence, the Israeli Air Force has grown into one of the region’s most capable air arms, centered on F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighter platforms. Pictured above is an Israeli pilot wearing a potential Breitling Aerospace unit watch, with an insignia and aircraft frame visible on the dial.

In recent years, IAF has conducted several direct strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked infrastructure, including large-scale coordinated operations in June 2025. As a part of Operation Epic Fury, IAF reportedly deployed approximately 200 aircraft against missile sites, air defense networks, and Iranian leadership.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles - Whoop & Rolex Datejust

After the White House released photos of senior officials monitoring military operations in Iran, some observers were quick to claim that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was wearing an Apple Watch or other smartwatch, which could be a potential security issue.

The device on her wrist is actually a Whoop, a screenless fitness tracker that monitors recovery, strain, and sleep without some of the location-tracking and connectivity features of a traditional smartwatch. While still not allowed in all US Government facilities, according to publicly available information, the Whoop is on approved personal electronic device lists and does not contain a microphone, GPS, or similar capabilities that increase counterintelligence risks.

We have been critical of senior government officials, including Vice President JD Vance, for wearing Apple Watches, and it is irresponsible for individuals who are priority collection targets to wear devices with advanced connectivity. While the Whoop does not represent the same risks, senior officials should still be wary of any connected device.

In addition to the Whoop, Wiles also wears a Rolex Datejust.

Iran - Ayatollah Khamenei - Pocket Watch? (DECEASED)

Iran is a unique country when it comes to watches, and most of its leaders are modest, with very few examples of “expensive” watches since the Shah, and that in itself is an indicator. While there is some reporting that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei carried a pocket watch, details are limited.

Khamenei served as the Supreme Leader of Iran from 1989 until his death and was a central figure in Iranian politics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Khamenei was killed in one of the initial Israeli strikes.

Qassem Soleimani - Casio “Super Illuminator” (DECEASED)

Major General Qassem Soleimani was the longtime commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, the IRGC’s external operations arm tasked with expanding Tehran’s influence through proxy militias and covert action across the region. On his wrist, he wore a modest Casio “Super Illuminator” MTP-E200L, an unassuming watch for a man who wielded significant power beyond Iran’s borders.

Regarded by many inside Iran as a national hero and by critics abroad as a key architect of regional instability, he played a central role in backing proxy forces and overseeing operations targeting US interests. On 03 January 2020, Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, a pivotal moment that sharply escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Citizen (Alive at Time of Writing)

A cardiac surgeon by training, Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to Iran’s parliament before winning the presidency in 2024. Over the years, he built a reputation as a relatively pragmatic figure within the Islamic Republic’s political structure, often speaking about reform and easing tensions both domestically and abroad. On his wrist, he wears a modest quartz Citizen BF2011-01EC, a straightforward, utilitarian watch that aligns more with a technocrat than a strongman.

Early reporting indicated he was killed in the strikes, but as of writing, he is considered alive.

Final Thoughts

The past few days mark a watershed moment in the history of the Middle East, American power projection, and world order. As expected, “analysis” of Operation Epic Fury has fallen along political lines, and it is way too early to say how this will play out and what the implications will be.

We will leave much of that to others. What we can do, and what we will continue to do, is document the human details that often get lost in the headlines. The watches worn in war rooms, cockpits, and command centers are not trivial. They reflect culture, identity, and tribe. Watches will not explain why nations go to war, but they offer a tangible connection to the people making and executing decisions with far-reaching geopolitical and national security implications.

* * *

