Wave Of Cybertruck Owners Report "Zero Ability To Charge" As Power Conversion System Nightmare Deepens

For months, several auto news outlets and EV forums and auto-focused YouTubers have been tracking what some are calling a "hidden time bomb" inside Tesla's Cybertruck: a growing number of owner complaints linked to Power Conversion System failures.

The PCS failure, according to those reports, can paralyze charging and key electrical functions, in some cases leaving the roughly 7,000-pound stainless truck immobilized until service or replacement parts are available.

"Tesla is risking a backlash from Cybertruck owners affected by Power Conversion System (PCS) failures. This prevents trucks from using Level 2 (AC) charging. While Tesla is aware of these issues, it has only offered a fix on a case-by-case basis rather than issuing a recall to replace the faulty parts across the fleet," Autoevolution wrote in a report.

Here's where things get weird. The report continued:

Tesla fans are always happy that the EV maker has far fewer recalls than other carmakers. On the other hand, critics point out that Tesla prefers to deal with failures quietly by forcing owners to sign NDAs. This makes it appear that Tesla EVs have fewer problems than other car models. It also allows Tesla to address failures without notifying the NHTSA and issuing a recall. For Cybertruck owners, this approach has become increasingly obvious during the past months. An unusually large number of Cybertruck owners have been affected by a wave of PCS failures that can prevent the truck from charging via AC. This negates one of the most important advantages of an EV: cheap overnight charging at home. The good news is that, in most cases, DC charging remains available.

Another report suggests that early 2024 and 2025 Foundation Series trucks are the most discussed, and there is concern that repairs could become expensive once the basic 4-year/50,000-mile warranty expires.

Auto blog Not A Tesla bluntly asked:

Where is the Recall? Despite the clear pattern of failure affecting dozens of confirmed vehicles, and reports that some service centers proactively replace the PCS when trucks come in for unrelated tire or trim service, there is no official NHTSA recall or proactive owner notification specifically addressing the PCS hardware defect. For now, early Cybertruck owners are left hoping their PCS either fails safely within the initial 50,000-mile warranty window or survives long enough for Tesla to officially acknowledge the defect and issue a sweeping recall.

What X users are saying:

Day 16

Cybertruck PCS2 failure, in for service

Started at 62% charge and is in low power mode

Now at 39% and expected 2 weeks more till parts arrive.

Who else has been waiting longer? pic.twitter.com/eOtrHztct5 — Gary - contractorsPOV⚡🦺 (@contractorsPOV) April 16, 2026

Sooo according to this my VIN is affected 😞

Hopefully I don’t ever see the issue and Tesla figures out how to fix it before it becomes a problem. https://t.co/IelPOzwVeH pic.twitter.com/OrmUbxnIup — Tesla Owners of Kentucky (@KentuckyToc) April 24, 2026

@Tesla PCS2 Failure can leave you with zero ability to charge your vehicle.

It would be equivalent of someone putting a locking gas cap that can't be removed on a gas vehicle. When you run out, you're done.

Everyone with a Cybertruck should inundate Tesla service for an… pic.twitter.com/WK6LbufQJM — Gary - contractorsPOV⚡🦺 (@contractorsPOV) April 10, 2026

Mine went into a failure mode last month. The replacement occurred this past week. They also replaced the Device Cluster and two harnesses. I did hear a service advisor mention a bulletin but I haven’t been able to find it in SI. My appointment was for Monday 3/2 and it was… pic.twitter.com/qzW3mnSXfR — Scott Brown (@TechScottBrown) March 8, 2026

Guys, what’s wrong with my Cybertruck?



Am I cooked??? pic.twitter.com/ksoBEGfmym — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) April 15, 2026

Another one bites the dust. Cybertruck PCS failure.

Coolest part, 10 days for earliest appointment and it won't charge at a supercharger either.

I'm cooked 🫠 pic.twitter.com/j5wHCxym9S — Gary - contractorsPOV⚡🦺 (@contractorsPOV) March 31, 2026

Tesla added free supercharging to my truck until July 20th.

Due to the PCS2 failure pic.twitter.com/v2KBWQEAlj — Maaz Jilani (@Maazisrock) April 24, 2026

Good luck with a timely fix...

I’m on week 8!!!



Cybertruck Owner Warning: AC Charging / PCS Failures & Backorders 🚨

If your Cybertruck’s home charging speed suddenly cut in half (or stopped completely), you are not alone. Widespread failures are hitting the Power Conversion System (PCS) / AC Converter.

🔴… — Andreas Dettlaff (@AndreasDettlaff) June 30, 2026

YouTube channel The RED Review warned:

The Power Conversion System (PCS2) is quietly breaking down on Cybertruck owners across the country — bricking their trucks, killing AC charging, and leaving them with a $2,500+ repair bill that Tesla won't warn you about. There's no recall yet, and most owners have no idea it's happening.

Watch: Your Cybertruck Has a Hidden Time Bomb (PCS2 Failure)

And another report:

We hear that Tesla is providing free Supercharging to affected Cybertruck owners, and service staff have acknowledged this as a growing problem.