Waymo Robotaxi Still Has Some Kinks To Work Out

Even though Waymo's robotaxis have surpassed the 25-million-mile mark on public roadways, AI trainers have yet to prepare these vehicles for every possible scenario. The latest incident highlights how humans—in certain situations—remain superior.

X user Liam McCormick snapped a photo of a Waymo Jaguar I-PACE SUV that ignored traffic cones and work area signs and ended up stuck knee-deep in wet cement.

"There were ones, but spaced far enough apart that the Waymo was able to drive between them. New concrete poured in sections, the final section was fresh," McCormick "aid.

Smart AI robotaxi can't outsmart wet cement. Is LiDAR to blame?