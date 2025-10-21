"Wealth Creation": OnlyFans CEO Says $25 Billion Paid To Creators Since 2016

The CEO of the X-rated social media platform OnlyFans joined Bloomberg Tech in London earlier to discuss how the platform has paid out a whopping $25 billion to creators since its 2016 founding.

"There's not very many companies that can talk about creating wealth for others rather than just profiteering," CEO Keily Blair told the audience.

OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair. Source: Bloomberg

UK-based OnlyFans is a major hub for porn content creators. So when Blair says it has "created wealth for others," she's essentially referring to generating income for ex-strippers and influencers. To be fair, the site does host other types of content as well, including wellness, sports, and music.

But the only content everyone cares about...

Top-earning creators on site in 2024-25 include:

date me or 500k pic.twitter.com/1zjG5AVZrl — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) October 20, 2025

What's important to understand about OnlyFans (courtesy of Persuasion Nation):

OnlyFans ranks as one of the top 50 most-visited websites worldwide.

The number of registered OnlyFans users is over 238.85 million.

OnlyFans generates a yearly revenue of over $2.5 billion.

Blac Chyna was the highest-paid OnlyFans creator in 2023, earning approximately USD 20 million monthly with a subscription price of $19.99.

OnlyFans has a monthly traffic of over 1.02 billion.

More than 44% of all traffic to the site comes from the United States.

500,000 new users join OnlyFans daily

Over 1.4 million creators offer their content on OnlyFans.

Female creators earn 78% more than Men.

The platform's audience predominantly comprises males, who make up 87%.

The best OnlyFans creators make $100,000 every month

The average user spends $55.58 per month on OnlyFans subscriptions.

OnlyFans keeps a 20% cut of what users pay...

... and why the whales dominate:

The average OnlyFans creator earns between $150 and $180 monthly.

In May, we reported that OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International, was in talks to sell the porn-driven platform for a valuation of around $8 billion. In 2022, investment firm Forest Road executives explored taking OnlyFans public via a SPAC.

left or right pic.twitter.com/nLAhJu8EWo — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) October 16, 2025

According to publicly available data, Ukrainian American Leonid Radvinsky owns Fenix.

British filings showed that Radvinsky had paid himself at least $1 billion in dividends since buying OnlyFans in 2018.

