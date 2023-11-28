print-icon
print-icon

"We're Entering A Whole New Era": AI Video Generation Becoming 'Shockingly Good'

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 - 01:00 AM

AI may be a few years away from creating custom-tailored VR movies based on whatever you can imagine, but it's become surprisingly good over a very short period of time.

As Rowan Cheung of Therundown.ai opines on X, "We're entering a whole new era of film."

Of course, let's not pretend this isn't exactly where things are headed.

Meanwhile, this AI 'model' reportedly earns up to $11,000 per month.

And for Ted...

With VR goggles, fleshlights, Doordash, UBI, and a lifetime supply of Ozimpec, future humans may never leave the house. You may want to read up.

0
Loading...