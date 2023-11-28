"We're Entering A Whole New Era": AI Video Generation Becoming 'Shockingly Good'

AI may be a few years away from creating custom-tailored VR movies based on whatever you can imagine, but it's become surprisingly good over a very short period of time.

As Rowan Cheung of Therundown.ai opines on X, "We're entering a whole new era of film."

1. Generating an AI image in Midjourney, and turning it into a video using Runway's Motion Brush pic.twitter.com/i20SWZvjRr — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 27, 2023

3. Stable Diffusion's new open-sourced text-to-video generation model pic.twitter.com/AJJ4YgIYfD — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 27, 2023

5. Combining Midjourney images, Stable Diffusion Video, Topaz AI, and Magnific AI by @javilopen pic.twitter.com/4CPz7WgqbX — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 27, 2023

9. A movie trailer generated by AI pic.twitter.com/dumR3wr6CD — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 27, 2023

Of course, let's not pretend this isn't exactly where things are headed.

So my friend Emily convinced me to post a video to shake ‘em up! pic.twitter.com/5vQdNj7eGj — Vicki_verano (@VeranoVicki) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, this AI 'model' reportedly earns up to $11,000 per month.

An agency created an AI model who earns up to $11,000 a month because it was tired of influencers 'who have egos'.



Aitana López is an AI-generated creation by a Spanish agency that grew tired of booking real models.



López can make just over 1,000 euros, or $1,090, per advert… pic.twitter.com/IkL8n6ahJo — Dragomir Voicu (@VoicuDragomir) November 27, 2023

And for Ted...

#YttAI



On a side note, I wonder how many people still think there's, just, like, a bazillion images just sitting there in the AI model like some kind of huge compressed folder.

Can't imagine there's too many busty teddy bear MILFs in the dataset. pic.twitter.com/6nC1Xgrrks — 🎈Yttreia🎈 (How busy am I IRL?: 3/5) (@Yttreia) November 27, 2023

With VR goggles, fleshlights, Doordash, UBI, and a lifetime supply of Ozimpec, future humans may never leave the house. You may want to read up.