Where Are Waymo's Robotaxis Today?

Waymo operates hundreds of robotaxis, completing tens of thousands of driverless taxi rides per week through its commercial operations in San Francisco (launched in August 2023), Los Angeles (launched in March 2024), and Phoenix (launched in 2018/19). The Alphabet-owned startup plans to launch commercial services in three additional markets: Austin and Atlanta later this year and Miami in 2026.

Goldman's Eric Sheridan and Ben Miller provide clients with a Waymo robotaxi update: "Where is Waymo Today?"

Here's more from the analysts:

Waymo Could be in 10 US Cities by the end of 2025 Waymo started in 2009 as Google's self-driving car project and launched the world's first commercial autonomous ride-hailing service in the Metro Phoenix area in 2018 (with fully autonomous rides starting in 2019). Fast-forward to today, Waymo now serves 175k paid rides per week (as of Dec 2024) up significantly from 10k in May 2023, only ~18 months prior. This ramp has resulted in over 4mm fully autonomous rides in 2024 (and over 5mm cumulative rides since first launch). Commercial operations are live in 3 US markets (Phoenix, San Francisco, LA) with 3 more market launches announced across 2025 (Austin and Atlanta) and 2026 (Miami) for a total of 6 announced markets through 2026. GOOGL expects that Waymo could be in 10 US markets by the end of 2025 (likely with live commercial operations in a subset) based on comments made by GOOGL CEO at an industry conference in December 2024. Waymo also announced its first international road trip in Tokyo in early 2025 (the vehicles will initially be driven manually to map key areas of the city).

The analysts provided clients with a visual timeline of Waymo's rollout through 2026.

Waymo users have surged in the past 18 months...

The broadening of Waymo's commercial autonomous ride-hailing service will be met with backlash and concerns over traffic incidents. We documented this phenomenon (here & here & here).