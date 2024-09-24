Which Countries Are Most Excited (Or Nervous) About AI?

Globally, there’s mixed feelings towards AI-powered products and services: 54% of people are excited, and 52% of people are nervous. However, feelings about AI differ substantially between countries.

This graphic looks at how these viewpoints vary among people in 31 different countries using data from Ipsos.

Feelings About AI by Country

Overall, people in Asia and South America are most excited about products and services using AI. However, it’s important to note that the samples in many of these countries were more urban, more educated, and/or more affluent than the general population.

People in Thailand lead in levels of excitement. Interestingly, they are most likely to say they think AI will make their job better in the near future, but are also most likely to say that AI will replace their current job.

Country Percent Very/Somewhat Excited Percent Very/Somewhat Nervous 🇹🇭 Thailand 80 57 🇰🇷 South Korea 76 44 🇮🇩 Indonesia 75 48 🇲🇽 Mexico 74 48 🇹🇷 Türkiye 74 54 🇲🇾 Malaysia 74 55 🇵🇪 Peru 72 47 🇮🇳 India 66 58 🇧🇷 Brazil 66 51 🇸🇬 Singapore 65 53 🇨🇴 Colombia 62 45 🇷🇴 Romania 62 50 🇿🇦 South Africa 59 53 🇨🇱 Chile 51 54 🇯🇵 Japan 51 23 🇪🇸 Spain 50 51 🇮🇹 Italy 50 50 🇵🇱 Poland 50 38 🇦🇷 Argentina 46 46 🇭🇺 Hungary 45 46 🇩🇪 Germany 43 46 🇳🇿 New Zealand 43 63 🇬🇧 Great Britain 42 65 🇳🇱 Netherlands 42 50 🇦🇺 Australia 40 69 🇮🇪 Ireland 38 62 🇨🇦 Canada 37 63 🇫🇷 France 36 52 🇺🇸 U.S. 36 63 🇧🇪 Belgium 35 50 🇸🇪 Sweden 32 53

Base: 22,816 adults under the age of 75 across 31 countries, interviewed May 26 – June 9, 2023. The survey was online only in all countries except India. The samples in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and Türkiye are more urban, more educated, and/or more affluent than the general population.

In Sweden, people are the least excited. They are tied with Belgium and Ireland as being the least likely to say that AI-powered products and services have profoundly changed their daily life in the past 3-5 years. On top of this, they are least likely to believe AI will change how they do their job or replace their current job.

When it comes to Australia’s feelings about AI, the country has the highest nervousness. People there have low agreement with the statement that products and services using AI have more benefits than drawbacks. They also have some of the lowest levels of trust when it comes to AI bias and privacy concerns.

What Might Impact AI Sentiment?

People’s self-assessed knowledge of which types of products and services use artificial intelligence is connected to their feelings about AI.

For instance, countries where people rated their knowledge to be the lowest tended to have low levels of excitement and higher levels of nervousness. Conversely, when people rated their knowledge more highly, these countries tended to have higher excitement.

