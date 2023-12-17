Which Countries Are Most Interested In Generative AI?

In the past two years, AI’s ability to produce text, images, audio, and video has become massively widespread.

With millions of people worldwide now embracing tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney to bring their ideas to life, billions of dollars are being invested to take AI technology to the next level.

But so far, AI interest by country varies, at least according to search data. This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes, sheds light on the countries most interested in generative AI tools using data compiled by ElectronicsHub.

To determine interest in different generative AI technologies, ElectronicsHub first determined the top 10 tools in each category based on their global monthly search volumes.

They then recorded the monthly Google search volumes for each tool, combined the overall volumes of each country, and scaled the results by population (per 100,000 people) and Google’s search engine market share in each respective market.

According to the compiled data, the highest search volume for generative AI tools was seen in the Philippines (5,288) followed by Singapore (3,036) and Canada (2,213).

Let’s take a closer look at the different generative AI tools nations worldwide seem to prefer.

Generating Text with AI

The launch of ChatGPT last year turned the world’s attention to the world of generative AI. However, some tools, like QuillBot, have helped users check grammar, edit, and summarize text for over five years.

Generative AI tools used for tasks ranging from drafting emails to creating job application packages have been most sought after in Asian nations like the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and other parts of the world including Canada, and the UAE.

Generating Images with AI

A picture speaks a thousand words. And the launch of generative Image AI tools like DALL-E 2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion have created a whole new world of storytelling. Once used only by designers, these text-to-image tools are now being used in science and medicine.

Israel and Singapore, the two nations leading the global interest in generative image AI, seem to prefer using Midjourney, the most-searched tool in 92 nations worldwide.

Generating Audio with AI

While the use of generative AI is not as established in audio generation, it has already begun making its mark. From its uses in voice-to-text transcription platforms to the music industry, generative AI in audio is growing worldwide.

While this may pose challenges in the music industry, tools like FakeYou and VoiceGPT, which allow mimicry of the voices of celebrities and artists, are growing increasingly popular in the South American nations of Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, and Peru in 2023.

Generating Video with AI

From movies and TV shows to TikTok reels and YouTube content, videos are often the fastest way of capturing an audience’s attention. Despite this, generative AI’s video generation tools are not as developed as other generative media tools, yet.

While nations including Singapore and the UAE are searching the most for video-generation tools like InVideo and Synthesia, the world is looking for what emerges next in this field.

Generative AI is Just Starting Out

Much like how the printing press changed the way we disseminate information, generative AI is revolutionizing the way we produce and use information.

As the world of generative AI blurs the line between what’s real and what’s not, and what’s fake and what’s true, an intriguing path unfolds.

While businesses and users seek to harness the full potential of AI, governments and lawmakers are simultaneously grappling with the challenge of comprehending its regulation to curb potential drawbacks and misuse.