Who's Programming The AI, Mr. President?

Authored by Maureen Steele via American Greatness,

President Trump’s new legislative centerpiece - the One Big Beautiful Bill - has a promising name and some compelling goals: reduce government bloat, streamline agencies, and modernize operations with cutting-edge technology.

But there’s a problem. A big one.

No one will tell us who’s programming the AI.

This sweeping bill includes a 10-year moratorium on any state or local government regulating artificial intelligence. According to The Washington Post and AP, more than 60 existing state-level laws will be overridden if this provision passes. All regulatory authority over AI—including systems that will be used in law enforcement, healthcare, defense, and finance—will be centralized in the federal government for a decade.

Even worse? The bill empowers the Department of Commerce to deploy “commercial AI” across virtually every federal agency—from the IRS to Homeland Security—according to Indian Express and The Verge.

And yet, no one in the White House or Congress has revealed who is writing the AI code, what datasets it’s trained on, whether it can be independently audited, or whether it’s bound by the U.S. Constitution.

This isn’t just a transparency issue. This is a constitutional crisis in the making.

To be clear, President Trump’s instincts here may be sound. We’ve long needed to shrink the federal leviathan and replace unconstitutional bureaucracies with systems that serve the people—not special interests.

But good intentions won’t protect us from unseen programmers, black-box algorithms, and unaccountable automation.

This bill mandates AI integration across government “to improve efficiency and security.” But efficiency isn’t liberty. Security isn’t sovereignty. And no AI—no matter how “smart”—should be allowed to rewrite, ignore, or reinterpret constitutional rights.

According to Business Insider, the AI moratorium’s stated goal is to “foster innovation” and avoid a “fragmented regulatory landscape.” In reality, it strips states of their authority to protect their citizens from deepfakes, algorithmic bias, digital censorship, and mass surveillance.

This is not governance. This is outsourced tyranny, hidden under the guise of modernization.

So let’s ask the question about what happens when AI is weaponized. If the systems being implemented were open source, transparent, built entirely on constitutional jurisprudence, and auditable by the public, we’d be having a very different conversation.

Instead, we’re facing a future where an algorithm may determine whether you’re eligible for services, a machine learning system may flag you as a “threat” based on your social media posts, and a black-box model may deny you a loan, reject your legal challenge, or freeze your bank account.

And you’ll never be told why.

You’ll never meet the person who made the decision—because there won’t be one.

And you won’t be able to sue.

Let’s not forget: AI is only as trustworthy as the data and ideology behind it. Who’s writing the rules? Google? Palantir? A Pentagon contractor? A committee of DEI officers? Are any of them being held to the Constitution?

The bill provides no clarity and no enforceable limits.

Many Americans have noticed that Trump, while visionary and bold, often surrounds himself with personnel who do not share his America First convictions.

Look no further than Susie Wiles—a long-time D.C. insider and lobbyist who acts as a gatekeeper to the former president. She’s known for blocking conservative constitutionalists from delivering vital information to Trump. The concern here is obvious: if Trump is not being properly briefed, then he may be backing legislation that completely contradicts the very values he’s trying to protect.

He’s been misled before, and this bill may be the worst example yet.

If AI is going to be deployed in government, then it must be open source—so the public can verify it—bound to the Constitution, not corporate code; audited regularly by independent, civilian-led review boards; and subject to judicial challenge if it infringes on rights.

Anything less is a betrayal of American sovereignty.

The One Big Beautiful Bill is not a harmless modernization measure. It is a potential gateway to technocratic control, where the power of law enforcement, taxation, and surveillance is handed over to machines we can’t see, question, or hold accountable.

Call your U.S. senators now. Demand: Removal of the AI moratorium. Clear constitutional guardrails and transparency, auditing, and public oversight of all AI code deployed in federal agencies.

Let them know: We are not giving the republic away to an algorithm.

This is the fight. If we lose this one, there may be no one left—human or otherwise—to fight the next.

