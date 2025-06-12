Widespread Google Outage Hits Services With "Intermittent Failures"

Google Cloud is experiencing widespread outages late this afternoon, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

While Google has yet to issue an official statement, users on X have begun reporting disruptions across multiple services:

There appears to be a massive outage going on...



Twitch, Discord, Google Cloud, Google, Google Meet, Google Nest, CharacterAI, Etsy, Khan Academy, Google Drive, Google Maps, Pokemon TCG, Dialpad, Mailchimp, HighLevel, Amazon Web Services, OpenAI, Cloudflare, Anthropic,… pic.twitter.com/1xfuXPXYRa — Dark Web Informer - Cyber Threat Intelligence (@DarkWebInformer) June 12, 2025

Based on Downdetector reports, the following Google services appear to be affected:

Google Search

Google Gemini

Gmail

YouTube

Google Maps

Google Drive

Google Nest

Google Meet

Google Cloud

Other outages include:

Amazon AWS

Discord

Snapchat

Cloudflare

Cloudflare System Status page reads: "We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures. We are continuing to investigate this and we will update this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level."

*Developing...