print-icon
print-icon

Widespread Google Outage Hits Services With "Intermittent Failures"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Google Cloud is experiencing widespread outages late this afternoon, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

While Google has yet to issue an official statement, users on X have begun reporting disruptions across multiple services:

Based on Downdetector reports, the following Google services appear to be affected:

  • Google Search

  • Google Gemini

  • Gmail

  • YouTube

  • Google Maps

  • Google Drive

  • Google Nest

  • Google Meet

  • Google Cloud

Other outages include:

  • Amazon AWS

  • Discord

  • Snapchat

  • Cloudflare

Cloudflare System Status page reads: "We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures. We are continuing to investigate this and we will update this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level." 

*Developing... 

Loading...