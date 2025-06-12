Widespread Google Outage Hits Services With "Intermittent Failures"
Google Cloud is experiencing widespread outages late this afternoon, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
While Google has yet to issue an official statement, users on X have begun reporting disruptions across multiple services:
There appears to be a massive outage going on...— Dark Web Informer - Cyber Threat Intelligence (@DarkWebInformer) June 12, 2025
Twitch, Discord, Google Cloud, Google, Google Meet, Google Nest, CharacterAI, Etsy, Khan Academy, Google Drive, Google Maps, Pokemon TCG, Dialpad, Mailchimp, HighLevel, Amazon Web Services, OpenAI, Cloudflare, Anthropic,…
Based on Downdetector reports, the following Google services appear to be affected:
Google Search
Google Gemini
Gmail
YouTube
Google Maps
Google Drive
Google Nest
Google Meet
Google Cloud
Other outages include:
Amazon AWS
Discord
Snapchat
Cloudflare
Cloudflare System Status page reads: "We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures. We are continuing to investigate this and we will update this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level."
*Developing...