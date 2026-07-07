World's First Fully Robotic Pharmacy Automates Prescription Dispensing

Authored by Jijo Malayil via Interesting Engineering,

Queue, a California-based robotics startup, has unveiled the world's first fully autonomous robotic pharmacy, designed to automate prescription dispensing, verification, and delivery.

Queue has deployed its robotic pharmacy with a major US pharmacy chain for early commercial use.Queue

The platform accepts sealed wholesale medication bottles and produces filled, verified prescriptions with minimal human intervention.

Queue says the technology aims to reduce pharmacy operating costs, improve dispensing accuracy, and expand access to prescription services by enabling automated pharmacy operations closer to where patients need them.

The company also announced it has raised $12.6 million in funding to accelerate development and deployment of the system.

Automating Prescription Fulfillment

The system is designed to automate the entire prescription fulfillment process, from handling sealed wholesale medication bottles to producing filled and verified prescription vials with minimal human intervention.

Unlike conventional pharmacy automation, which typically assists individual tasks, Queue's platform integrates dispensing, verification, and fulfillment into a single autonomous workflow. Medications enter the system in sealed manufacturer bottles, where robotics, computer vision, and automated handling mechanisms manage storage, counting, dispensing, and verification before generating patient-ready prescription containers.

The platform currently supports 250 of the most commonly prescribed medications in the U.S., covering a large share of routine prescriptions. Built with multiple automated safety and verification steps, the system is designed to reduce dispensing errors and maintain consistent prescription accuracy throughout the fulfillment process.

Addressing Workforce Shortages

Queue's robotic pharmacy enters the market as the U.S. pharmacy sector faces mounting operational challenges. Industry reports have highlighted growing pharmacist workloads, staffing shortages, and declining numbers of pharmacy graduates entering the workforce. Pharmacy technician vacancy rates have also remained high, increasing operational pressure on existing staff while raising concerns about the potential for human error during prescription fulfillment.

At the same time, many pharmacies continue to face financial strain from declining reimbursement rates, making it increasingly difficult to sustain traditional operating models. Researchers from the University of Southern California and the University of California, Berkeley, have found that nearly one-third of U.S. pharmacies have closed since 2010, contributing to the growth of pharmacy deserts where access to prescription services is limited.

Queue aims to address these structural challenges by replacing labor-intensive prescription fulfillment with autonomous robotic infrastructure. By automating the physical dispensing process while maintaining built-in verification protocols, the company seeks to improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and expand access to pharmacy services in underserved communities.

Rather than serving only as a pharmacy automation tool, it positions the platform as a new infrastructure layer for prescription fulfillment, enabling healthcare providers to establish smaller, automated pharmacy operations in locations where conventional pharmacies may no longer be economically viable. The company believes this approach could help reshape prescription delivery while improving scalability, consistency, and accessibility across the U.S. healthcare system.