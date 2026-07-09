'World's Largest' Heavy-Lift Cargo Aircraft Targeted For Military And Disaster Logistics

Authored by Christopher McFadden via Interesting Engineering,

Radia and Blue Water Shipping (Blue Water) have announced a strategic alliance that will combine the former's gigantic Windrunner aircraft with the latter's global logistics network. Under the agreement, Radia will supply the aircraft, and Blue Water will do basically everything else.

Image of several Radia Windrunner aircraft taxiing.Radia

"The companies expect to focus initial collaboration efforts across several strategic sectors, including energy and project cargo, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, aerospace logistics, and military and defense-related transportation," Radia explains in a press release.

In case you are unaware, the Windrunner is being marketed as the world's "largest cargo aircraft." Not in terms of raw weight, incidentally, but rather in the fact that it can vary extremely large, and non-standard cargo.

To date, examples have included 328-foot (100-meter) long turbine blades, large military vehicles, satellites, and aircraft fuselage parts, among other notable examples. So, in a sense, the selling point for it is its cargo-carrying volume.

Windrunner Is One Hell Of An Aircraft

Another interesting wrinkle is that the Windrunner is designed to operate out of both existing and "semi-prepared runways." This means it can deliver cargo to dirt strips, compacted gravel, temporary runways, and remote airfields.

That means it could, in theory, fly directly to places like wind farm construction sites, military bases, disaster zones, and mining projects, rather than unloading hundreds of miles away.

Both Radia and Blue Water are particularly pitching their services to militaries and humanitarian aid efforts. The former often requires irregular cargo like radar systems, missile launchers, helicopters, engineering gear, bridge-laying equipment, etc, delivered to areas with no existing aerodromes.

The same is true for humanitarian aid, especially when natural disasters have knocked out existing infrastructure.

"Many of the industries we support are constrained not only by infrastructure but by the inability to efficiently move oversized cargo where and when it is needed," said Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO of Radia.

Blue Water is a logistics company that has made its fortune arranging global logistics via things like ships. trucks, trains, etc, and navigating all the administrative red tape like customs, permits, etc. Both companies believe they can combine their respective talents to streamline the integration of their respective services.

Not An Exclusive Partnership, More Of An Open Relationship

"By combining WindRunner's transformational airlift capabilities with Blue Water Shipping's global logistics expertise, we believe we can help create more flexible and resilient transportation solutions for customers operating in some of the world's most challenging environments," Lundstrom added.

"Blue Water Shipping has extensive experience delivering complex logistics solutions across industries that depend on precision, reliability, and flexibility," said Rasmus Svane, Head of Global Product Development Wind, Blue Water Shipping.

"Our collaboration with Radia represents an exciting opportunity to explore new logistics models for oversized cargo and help customers rethink what is possible when combining multimodal transportation solutions," he added.

It is important to note that the agreement is for both to become "preferred partners" of one another. That doesn't mean exclusivity, but rather, they will bid together for projects that benefit both.