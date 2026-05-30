X Cracks Down On Large "Creator" Accounts Built On Stolen Content

The saturation of large X accounts built almost entirely on recycled video clips has become impossible to ignore. Many of these accounts brand themselves as "creators," but they merely lift original reporting, strip attribution, repackage it, and monetize engagement as if the content were their own.

Elon Musk and X product head Nikita Bier have zeroed in on this issue. X is now demonetizing repeat offenders while redirecting impressions and revenue to true originators. For genuine creators producing original reporting, analysis, and commentary, it's a long-overdue reset.

Disclose.tv Gets the Hammer

The latest high-profile casualty is Disclose.tv (nearly 2 million followers). The account allegedly lifted spaceflight reporter Adam Bernstein's dramatic video of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploding on the launchpad, cropped the watermark, and reposted it for engagement.

Bernstein called them out: "This video was shot by me as part of my coverage for @SpaceflightNow. It appears you have removed our watermark - please credit us properly."

Bier jumped in, praising the original footage and confirming the penalty: "Great video - sorry this happened. Creator has been deactivated from monetization for cropping out attribution."

Mario Nawfal's Revenue Slash and the Musk Unfollow

Just days earlier, Bier publicly warned serial aggregator Mario Nawfal after he reuploaded an ABC News clip instead of using proper Quote or Video Reshare: "Please do not reupload the author’s video: use Quote or Video Reshare. Your revenue was reduced by 90% last cycle and we’re running out of room to reduce it more."

Please do not reupload the author’s video: use Quote or Video Reshare.



Your revenue was reduced by 90% last cycle and we’re running out of room to reduce it more. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) May 23, 2026

Elon Musk unfollowed Nawfal shortly after, sparking widespread speculation.

🚫 @elonmusk is no longer following @MarioNawfal — Big Tech Alert (@BigTechAlert) May 26, 2026

Massimo Fracas

One of the most dramatic spats involved popular science curator Massimo (@Rainmaker1973), who has 4.3 million followers. Bier dropped the hammer with receipts:

After sourcing 2759 videos from @ViralRushX over the last 6 months, you're now circumventing attribution by simply cropping out his watermark?



You cannot get more shameless than this. This is your last day in the creator program. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) May 25, 2026

Rainmaker1973 (Massimo) fired back - accusing Bier of unfair treatment, defending watermark cropping as standard practice, claiming selective enforcement, and alleging bullying via Community Notes and deboosting. He announced shifting to a subscriber/donation model and hinted at potentially deleting the account, framing himself as a victim of "abuse of power" and "public execution."

The exchange lit up X with heated replies, hypocrisy callouts (noting ViralRushX also aggregates from elsewhere), and memes celebrating the "public execution."

Broader Sweep and Burner Schemes

Other accounts hit include @bpthaber (~1.6M followers) for alleged burner/shield tactics — using secondary accounts to post stolen videos stamped with the main brand to dodge detection. Bier's team is now actively detecting programmatic re-uploads, watermark stripping, and impression hijacking at scale.

Another 𝕏 Creator Demonetized.



The 1.6 million-follower account @bpthaber just went up in flames.



Reason?



Using his “Alt account” to take another creator’s video, stamp their own watermark on it, and post it.



Then his main account will repost that video to make it appear as organic content.



This is the 2nd post I made about demonetization today.



How many more are we going to see?



I swear, people will do everything except create their own content. — Jin Jung (@JinJung) May 30, 2026

Jason Calacanis summed up the originals' frustration: "The crazy part, is these accounts are getting paid to steal peoples content - which will make ABC give up on the platform eventually."

These very public spats highlight X's aggressive pivot: rewarding originality over volume and manipulation to clean up the platform, boost trust, improve timeline quality, and attract more substantive journalism.