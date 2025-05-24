X Is Back After Morning Outage

Update (1014ET):

X is back online after an hour of outages across parts of the U.S.

The big question: Was this early Saturday morning outage just another glitch—or a sign of a broader system overhaul? Time will tell, but it’s clear the platform has been unusually glitchy this past week.

* * *

For all the early risers rolling over in bed on Saturday morning, reaching for their smartphones on the nightstand to fire up the X app and check if anything insane happened overnight — bad news: outage tracker Downdetector is reporting a surge in X outages across the U.S.

Downdetector reports a massive spike in X outages occurred around 0830 ET and persisted at 0930 ET.

The majority of the outages are being reported in the eastern half of the U.S., maybe because it's still super early on the West Coast.

Most outages have been reported on X's app (69%).

On the desktop version, we have received multiple errors, including this:

"We are having trouble connecting right now. Changes you make may not be saved."

The X app has had similar issues for the last several days, but the X team resolved everything very quickly. If anyone else has noticed, X embeds have been challenging to extract HTML code over the last month. Perhaps this is something for the X team to read.

*Developing...