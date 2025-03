The website tracker DownDetector shows a surge in users reporting that Elon Musk's X platform is down.

DownDetector users comment on the outage...

Here on the US East Coast, the X-Pro tool is down.

Outages and disruptions on X started about 10-15 minutes ago (or about 0945 ET).

It has been a while since X suffered nationwide disruptions.

The outage comes hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the massive USAID cut...

*This is a developing story...