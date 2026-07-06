Xbox Hit With 3,000 Layoffs After CEO Warns Business Is "Not Healthy"

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma issued a dire warning to staff on Monday: "Our business today is not healthy. We must reset Xbox."

Sharma's memo, first published on the Xbox website, announced cuts of 3,200 jobs tied to Microsoft's Xbox division, or equal to about 20% of staff, as deteriorating margins and disappointing Game Pass subscriptions have forced the unit into a major restructuring effort.

The 3,200-job reduction will be split into two waves: the first 1,600 layoffs will begin this week, with another 1,600 occurring over the rest of the fiscal year, according to the memo.

Last month, Sharma told employees in another memo that Xbox's "accountability margin," the metric Microsoft uses to reflect profit margin, had slipped to 3% and that annual revenue had tumbled to alarmingly low levels. "Going forward, this cannot continue," she wrote then.

The CEO said:

After careful consideration, I've made the difficult decision to reduce our team by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27. This will include approximately 1,600 role eliminations today, and in addition, four studios will leave XBOX to new management. I recognize that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges. Unfortunately, it is not possible to make all the necessary changes in a single day, and I wanted to be direct about the scale. . . . Our business today is not healthy. We are operating on margins that are 3-10x lower than those of comparable platform and publishing businesses. We entered Gen 9 with a smaller install base and a higher cost structure. To grow, we bet on Game Pass, multi-platform, and a broader portfolio of content. While those businesses have created meaningful value, they did not grow at the pace we expected. As that happened, our core business weakened, and we added more teams, more investment, and more time, hoping for a better outcome. And now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history. We must reset XBOX.

She provided color on restructuring across Xbox's content portfolio:

Since 2018, we have aggressively expanded our studio portfolio while the number of games created each month across the industry now outpaces the last ten years combined. We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios. It is neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio. We have also learned that we are not the best home for every type of studio; in a typical year, we lost 64 cents for every dollar we invested. As we reset XBOX, we will help independent creators succeed by providing open development tools and audiences to realize their vision. Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions will return to management and transition to independent studios with their IP, catalog, and runway for their next games. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs have entered terms to join new ownership with funding to complete and grow Senua and State of Decay 3. In France, Arkane's management is beginning required consultation with its Works Council to review potential strategic options. We are also making reductions across other units, and in some cases, shifting investment to focus on higher priority projects. These changes vary in size across Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and XBOX Game Studios. None of our first party publicly announced games or projects are being cancelled as part of these reductions.

In addition, Mojang and King will now report directly to me. These two studios have increasingly become platforms and are our largest by monthly active players. They bring critical geographic, demographic, and differentiation to XBOX.

The changes at Xbox come as the broader video game industry remains stuck in a post-pandemic slump. Compounding the pressure is the memory-chip squeeze, fueled by AI data-center demand, which has pushed console production costs higher and forced both Xbox and PlayStation prices to climb.

The release of GTA VI, now about 135 days away, cannot come soon enough. WallStreet analysts expect the blockbuster launch to drive a new wave of console demand and potentially produce some tailwinds for the struggling gaming industry.