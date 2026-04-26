You Can Buy A Tennessee Cave And Turn It Into A Doomsday Bunker

About 57 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, as the crow flies, an underground cavern system listed on Zillow is being framed as a potential candidate for the ultimate nuclear doomsday bunker.

Think of the cavern as the shell for a future bunker.

To get it anywhere close to true bunker status, millions of dollars in engineering, ventilation, power, water, wastewater, security, and interior buildout would likely be required.

"We have what it takes to keep your family safe and to build a sustainable hobby farm!" the listing reads, adding that the 32-acre property, known as "Cavern Bunker," includes a 60,000-square-foot underground cavern system.

The Cavern Bunker property was originally listed last July for $1.75 million and has since seen a series of price cuts amounting to nearly 50% off.

The price cuts and lack of buyers likely stem from the potential bunker-style conversion, which could cost tens of millions of dollars if properly constructed.

Here's the cost breakdown for the bunker conversion:

This is a cavern shell that would require tens of millions of dollars to convert into a bunker-style property.