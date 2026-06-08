6.4 Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Cuba, Sends Tremors Into South Florida

The USGS reported that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck just off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. ET, with residents across parts of Florida reporting feeling the shaking.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 118 km WNW of Mantua, Cuba https://t.co/EUaVqZo8M1 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 8, 2026

The offshore quake was detected near Pinar del Río, located in western Cuba. Initial reports did not indicate major damage or a tsunami threat.

NWS Miami reported "shaking across Southwestern Florida within the past 30 minutes."

6/8 @ 2:15pm: We've received several recent reports of shaking across Southwestern Florida within the past 30 minutes.



An earthquake has occurred just west of Cuba in the southern Gulf. @USGS_Quakes has since revised the magnitude down to a 6.1 at a depth of 10km. https://t.co/f1OyzUI6Sf pic.twitter.com/MAB4ptNk74 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 8, 2026

*Developing...