print-icon
print-icon

6.4 Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Cuba, Sends Tremors Into South Florida

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The USGS reported that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck just off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. ET, with residents across parts of Florida reporting feeling the shaking.

The offshore quake was detected near Pinar del Río, located in western Cuba. Initial reports did not indicate major damage or a tsunami threat.

NWS Miami reported "shaking across Southwestern Florida within the past 30 minutes."

*Developing...

0