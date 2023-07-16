print-icon
Alaska Peninsula Rattled By 7.2-Magnitude Quake After Volcanic Eruption

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 16, 2023 - 03:00 PM

The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit off Alaska's southern coast late Saturday. A tsunami warning was issued for nearby areas but was later canceled.

USGS said the quake struck offshore about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 13 miles around 2248 local time or about 0248 ET. 

Homes violently shook during the quake. 

The tsunami alert was posted for about an hour across Aleutian islands, extending from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance. 

Social media users reported minor flooding. 

Nearby, earlier in the day, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said the Shishaldin Volcano erupted in a "significant explosion," sending an ash cloud soaring up to 40,000 feet above sea level. 

One week ago, a swarm of earthquakes preceded the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland

