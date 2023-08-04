Beijing Battered By Heaviest Rainfall In 140 Years

On Wednesday, Beijing lifted flood warnings following the heaviest rainfall the Chinese capital has experienced in over 140 years, resulting from the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. The torrential rain was a relief after the region endured months of extreme weather conditions, including record-breaking heatwaves and severe droughts.

Floods test China's disaster-response systems as emergency level raised



China's capital Beijing experienced rain with an unusual intensity this past week, that breached many local meteorological records.



Clips of Floods in China and Why a Single Rainfall Can Be So Devastating?

Across flood control zones in Hebei, the South China Morning Post reported more than 850,000 people have been evacuated.

A senior Hebei water official told CCTV that floodwaters would subside in about a month. Damage assessments are currently underway.

The Guardian cites forecasters who expect more typhoon activity to hit China this year.

Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, is hitting Northern Taiwan on Thursday, shutting businesses and schools while airlines canceled flights. Taiwan's stock and foreign exchange markets were also closed due to weather-related issues.

For much of the Northern Hemisphere summer, China has been baking in record-breaking heatwaves. The rainfall is a welcoming sign.