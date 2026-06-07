Buildings Collapse After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines; Tsunami Warnings Issued

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province in Mindanao early Monday morning, triggering tsunami warnings and causing reported building collapses in the General Santos area.

The quake hit at approximately 7:37 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located roughly 26 kilometers southwest of Kablalan in Sarangani Province. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the event at magnitude 7.8, while the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially reported a preliminary magnitude of 7.0.

Tsunami Warning Issued

Phivolcs immediately issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities across multiple provinces in Mindanao. Residents in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and several other areas were advised to evacuate to higher ground immediately due to the risk of waves exceeding one meter. The warning remains in effect as authorities monitor the situation.

Building Collapses Reported

Footage of the major Philippines earthquake.



Originally an 8.8-9.0 now adjusted to 7.8-8.2



Tsunami advisories in effect. It was a fairly deep earthquake, so praying the tsunami impacts are minor. pic.twitter.com/hjIr0Sr5t8 — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 8, 2026

Video footage circulating on social media shows buildings collapsing in General Santos City following the strong shaking.

WATCH: Footage shows a high school building that collapsed following the powerful earthquake that struck the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/XGgbnposCY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2026

Some videos appear to capture a commercial building going down, while other reports and footage indicate damage to school structures in the region.

Another video captures the Jollibee building collapse in General Santos, Philippines following powerful earthquake. No word on casualties. https://t.co/LJEVl0qTjC pic.twitter.com/DgixNijwoY — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 8, 2026

An establishment in General Santos City collapses after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Sarangani province on Monday (June 8, 2026) morning. Intensity VI was felt in the city. | Che Palicte (🎥: Quero Ya) pic.twitter.com/yiDEIZKwHQ — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) June 8, 2026

The earthquake struck on what was the first day of the school year in some areas.

Strong shaking was widely felt across Mindanao, including in Davao City. Intensity reached very strong levels in parts of Sarangani and nearby provinces.

No official casualty figures have been released as of this report. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of damage. Aftershocks have continued in the hours following the mainshock, including at least one magnitude 5.0 event.